Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis may have spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ while The Grinch becomes a sinister horror villain

Hear ye, hear ye! Over the last several weeks, the genre has generated a nonstop cauldron of terror-stricken content — and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. And seeing as it’s Monday, it’s time for an extensive daily roundup of horror news that occurred throughout the bone-chilling weekend. Amongst the most eye-popping headlines in the spooky genre, the one that resonated the most with eagle-eyed fans is the possibility that Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis might have spoiled the upcoming movie’s ending. On the other side of the terrifying spectrum, The Grinch has received a power boost as a horror villain, rather than his traditional Christmassy connection.

So, place those Halloween-themed cupcakes in the oven and snuggle up on the couch as we dive into the latest news in the horror bubble.

The Grinch is ditching Whoville for something more sinister

Image via XYZ Films

Dr. Seuss’ iconic Grinch character, a recognizable Christmas figure in the childhoods of many, is apparently ditching the Christmas scene for something more murderous. Much like Winnie the Pooh and Piglet in upcoming horror project Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the Grinch is scheduled to be depicted in a bizarre horror film entitled The Mean One — which is set to release this December. Seuss’ iconic green sourpuss is expected to lurk in the shadows of Newville, with the upcoming horror film set to mirror elements of classic slashers and blood-soaked extravaganzas.

Jamie Lee Curtis might have inadvertently spoiled the ‘end’

Image via Universal Pictures

With Halloween Ends officially set to arrive in theaters this Friday, the marketing campaign for the spine-tingling film is in full swing — which includes star appearances at comic con conventions. Over the weekend, franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis made a much-anticipated appearance at New York Comic-Con, in which she experienced serious emotion for portraying the role of Laurie Strode for presumably the final time in her illustrious career. During a panel discussion, Curtis emotionally touched upon that, one day, her character will eventually die — and many horror diehards are now convinced that such an occurrence will take place in the new movie.

Is the Golden Age of horror actually upon us?

Image via A24

With blockbuster hits like Scream, The Black Phone, and Nope highlighting the spooky catalog this year, genre veterans are positive that the long-awaited Golden Age of horror is finally upon us. Without question, 2022 has been an exceptional year for the realm of cinematic horror — with an abundance of television series, movies, video games, and other various forms of entertainment media filling the genre’s maximum intrigue to the absolute brim. Combined with Hulu’s Hellraiser reboot being released and Halloween Ends nearing its theater debut, there’s plenty more terrifying content to be completely enamored with. With that said, it’s becoming more and more clear that the Golden Age of horror might actually be upon us.

See you back here tomorrow, Grinch stans, for another spooktacular horror roundup.