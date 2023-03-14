Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis thanks horror fans in Oscars speech as ‘Scream VI’ directors reveal the preparation behind a memorable cameo

Happy Monday, goreheads! In the aftermath of the insane Oscars airing live last night, the topic of the week is undoubtedly celebrities and the crazy shenanigans that come along with them. However, it’s definitely common knowledge that horror celebrities are not only some of the most adventurous and outstanding personalities, but also the most overlooked — despite their ever-present hard work in the spooktacular genre. So it almost goes without saying that today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered is set to shine the spotlight on Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

Before you take a momentary break from horror and give Everything Everywhere All at Once the watch it deserves, be sure to follow along as we explore the latest updates in spookyland.

Everyone’s favorite Scream VI cameo featured the scream queen we all know and love

Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures

After skyrocketing to mainstream success following her role as Grace in cult classic horror Ready or Not, Australian actress Samara Weaving quickly became a formidable force in the blood-stained genre. In fact, her popularity shot up so high that Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett declared that she needed to be involved in the franchise’s sixth chapter. It was an easy move, of course, seeing as the trio initially worked together on the set of Ready or Not — which is exactly where the directors insisted that Weaving was a lifelong friend that would be included in their other projects.

Speaking of scream queens, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis loves her horror fans

Image via Universal Pictures

Oftentimes, when celebrities who got their start in horror films move on to bigger and better projects (looking at you, Jennifer Aniston), they have the tendency to forget their horror roots and fail to ever make public mention of it again. However, horror legend Jamie Lee Curtis refused to let that situation play out — with the incomparable actress thanking the horror fandom for their continued love and support over the years, even when she extended to other genres. But the truth is, once you’ve a member of the community, you’re never truly gone from it.

The Razzies catch flak for nominating a literal kid for Worst Actress

Image via Universal

Without a doubt, the horror genre is crawling with a variety of actors and actresses who… well, can’t act. As a result, that’s what the Razzies are there for — to perfectly pick out the genre’s most pitiful and give them an award. However, when you nominate an actual child over plenty of horrid adult performers, you’re pretty much asking to be attacked. This turned out to be precisely the case, with many online criticizing the Razzies for choosing a child and basically making a joke out of themselves — and not in a good way.

