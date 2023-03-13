The internet thinking Jamie Lee Curtis won an Oscar for ‘Halloween Ends’ is one giant face-palm

At such an advanced stage in her illustrious career, Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis is currently riding a roller coaster of excitement after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role last night for her incredible work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And while the cinematic multiverse experience has undoubtedly catapulted Curtis’ career to new heights, a surprisingly large amount of film buffs online were somehow convinced that the acclaimed actress won the Oscar for a different film.

The movie in question, of course, would be 2022’s Halloween Ends — a captivating extravaganza that seemingly closed the door on the long-standing horror franchise that began back in 1978. And while the horror feature technically fit within the timeframe of Oscars submissions before the Nov. 15 cutoff, it seems incredibly silly to believe that Curtis would win an Academy Award for the legacy sequel — especially when you consider its less-than-favorable reviews.

But if this series of tweets is of any indication, then it’s quite clear that a strong majority of folks truly did believe that Curtis won an Oscar for her intense battle with Michael Myers:

I will never forgive the Oscars for making me believe for a split second that Jamie Lee Curtis won an Oscar for Halloween Ends (I hadn’t looked at the nominees and know nothing about last night) — Plagued by Visions (@PlaguedVisions) March 13, 2023

I’m laughing so hard I thought the reason everyone was mad at Jamie Lee Curtis was because she won the Oscar for her being in Halloween Ends — miss chad (@m1sschad) March 13, 2023

Pretending that Jamie Lee Curtis Oscar is for Halloween Ends — Christian (@ThatBlurayGuy) March 13, 2023

the academy secretly wanted to give jamie lee curtis the award for her role in halloween ends but because of their anti-horror bias decided to let her have it for everything everywhere all at once. i know the truth — 🔪 audra/quinn❓ (@carouselshotgun) March 13, 2023

Then again, when you consider the fact that Curtis has portrayed fan-favorite horror character Laurie Strode since the ‘70s, it actually makes sense as to why the renowned scream queen should have won an Oscar decades ago. Of course, Curtis has gone on to have an extraordinary career nonetheless — with fans simultaneously thinking she should have won the Oscar for another beloved flick.