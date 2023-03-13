The internet thinking Jamie Lee Curtis won an Oscar for ‘Halloween Ends’ is one giant face-palm
At such an advanced stage in her illustrious career, Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis is currently riding a roller coaster of excitement after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role last night for her incredible work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And while the cinematic multiverse experience has undoubtedly catapulted Curtis’ career to new heights, a surprisingly large amount of film buffs online were somehow convinced that the acclaimed actress won the Oscar for a different film.
The movie in question, of course, would be 2022’s Halloween Ends — a captivating extravaganza that seemingly closed the door on the long-standing horror franchise that began back in 1978. And while the horror feature technically fit within the timeframe of Oscars submissions before the Nov. 15 cutoff, it seems incredibly silly to believe that Curtis would win an Academy Award for the legacy sequel — especially when you consider its less-than-favorable reviews.
But if this series of tweets is of any indication, then it’s quite clear that a strong majority of folks truly did believe that Curtis won an Oscar for her intense battle with Michael Myers:
Then again, when you consider the fact that Curtis has portrayed fan-favorite horror character Laurie Strode since the ‘70s, it actually makes sense as to why the renowned scream queen should have won an Oscar decades ago. Of course, Curtis has gone on to have an extraordinary career nonetheless — with fans simultaneously thinking she should have won the Oscar for another beloved flick.