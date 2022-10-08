Latest Horror News: Mike Flanagan’s new horror shatters jump scare records as ‘Terrifier 2’ receives a legendary rock band comparison

Happy Friday, horror junkies! As coffee shops around the country restock on pumpkin spice everything and McDonald’s finally brings back an iconic festive collectible, the Halloween season is in full effect. And, of course, the spooky season would tremendously lack in flavor without We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news in the massive ghostly bubble. Today’s roundup is undoubtedly an exciting one, as Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series on Netflix is already shattering heart-stopping records, while Damien Leone’s long-awaited sequel Terrifier 2 gets compared to a legendary musical group.

So, take a rest from booking time slots at all of your local haunted Halloween attractions and observe as we discuss the latest updates in the ever-popular genre.

Terrifier 2 is being compared to an unforgettable Metallica anthem

Image via Dark Age Cinema

Damien Leone’s much-anticipated Terrifier 2 is finally here, much to the pure delight of horror fanatics around the world. The recently released gorefest serves as a follow-up to Terrifier (2016), and will mark the return of one of the scariest villains in the entire genre — Art the Clown. And if diehards weren’t already excited enough, then an eye-popping music mention is sure to pack an eventful punch. In a recent interview, star Chris Jericho compared the horror sequel to Metallica’s iconic song, “Master of Puppets.” In recent pop culture, the song achieved massive success due to being included in season four of Stranger Things — with Terrifier 2 now happily being attached to the iconic rock anthem.

Chucky creator was instructed to steer clear of the franchise’s flops

Image via SYFY

Amidst a plethora of interviews in the horror world over the last few days, Chucky creator Don Mancini is the latest recognizable name under the spotlight. According to the showrunner, he was instructed by executives at Universal Pictures (presumably) to steer away from mentioning several flops in the long-standing Child’s Play franchise. Amongst some of these movies were Seed of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, which the production company considered to be underachieving at the box office and wanted to be kept separate from the success of the Chucky television series.

Netflix’s The Midnight Club is already shattering records on the service

Image via Netflix

The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s enthralling new horror experience, is the latest face-smashing series to shatter records on the streaming service. Of course, with series like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor under his belt, Flanagan is certainly no stranger when it comes to terrifying thrill-seeking subscribers. Now, thanks to the abundance of jump scare scenarios in the latest series, The Midnight Club has surpassed a Guinness World Record, which dares to never be beaten again. As previously mentioned, the World Record in question has to do with jump scares, with Flanagan’s project featuring a jaw-dropping 21 jump scares throughout 10 episodes. Now, that’s as impressive as one series can get.

We’ll see you back here on Monday, Chucky fanatics, for a fresh-faced horror roundup.