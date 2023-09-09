Latest Horror News: New images for an unnecessary sequel have arrived as reviews for a new chapter in a $2 billion franchise aren’t great

Enjoying those first few sips of the brand-new pumpkin spice lattes? Still trying to examine the budget for your Halloween party? Constantly overthinking every detail for your costume? Yep, that sounds about right — especially with spooky season being just around the corner! But with all of that spooktacular madness going on, it feels extremely critical that we examine a plethora of genre goodies in today’s weekly horror roundup right here at We Got This Covered. From fresh-faced images showcasing an unnecessary horror sequel to an all-new chapter in a $2 billion franchise not producing great reviews, there’s plenty to be explored in today’s collection of news.

So, take a long break and step away from trying to craft the perfect Halloween costume and follow along as we dissect the latest updates in horrorland.

Early reviews for The Nun II haven’t painted the project in a positive light

Image via Warner Bros.

As of today, The Nun II is officially haunting theaters all across the horror landscape. But as much as Conjuring die-hards have remained excited about the project, it’s hard to discount how horrid reviews have proven to be thus far. Even with a strong percentage rising on Rotten Tomatoes, plenty of critics and film buffs are still bashing the movie all across the internet. It’s true that one singular film certainly cannot impress everybody, but that definitely doesn’t mean forces behind the Conjuring universe won’t do all they can to see the expansive realm continue to succeed.

A sequel for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey just dropped new images, but we aren’t sure what to think

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

The seemingly never-ending parade of horror movies based on children’s folklore stories and nursery rhymes just continues to grow. With Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey kicking off the recent trend earlier this year, a wealth of other films are following in its footsteps — all seemingly trying to out-do the nonsense of the other. Flash forward to now, the ludicrous horror has spawned an unnecessary sequel, with new images from the movie dropping earlier today. We’ll still probably be seated for the movie when it finally releases, of course, but one has to question why another would be made.

The Exorcist: Believer still has a mighty steep hill to climb in terms of quality

Image via Universal Pictures

First reviews for The Exorcist: Believer haven’t exactly been promising, but daring to compete with William Friedkin’s original Exorcist masterpiece is certainly not an easy task to accomplish. Before even releasing in theaters yet, a string of unfavorable reviews have seemingly plagued the movie — which does feel a tad unfair considering the movie hasn’t even been displayed in front of our eyes yet. It’s worth revisiting the subject once the movie releases in early October, but until then, we should all remain optimistic.

Crawl back in next Friday, gorehounds, for another bone-chilling horror roundup.