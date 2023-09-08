The preposterous sequel to one of the worst-reviewed horror movies ever drops new images to remind everybody it’s still happening

Remember Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey? How could you forget, right? Well, Jagged Edge must have taken those Google reviews literally (go ahead and read them if you’re in need of a good chuckle) because there’s a sequel on the way that absolutely no one asked for.

As if it weren’t bad enough that Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare are following in the footsteps of Blood and Honey, director Rhys Waterfield can’t bring himself to put Pooh and Piglet out of their misery. North of a $100,000 budget, the horror sequel to A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard’s Winnie-the-Pooh novels somehow produced $5.2 million in revenue at the box office.

We’re going to go ahead and assume that the majority of those tickets were sold to individuals (myself included) whose curiosity got the better of them. That’s the only explanation since the movie itself was nothing short of abysmal. But you’ll get a few laughs out of the ludicrous kills and stodgy dialogue, so there’s that.

Somehow, Blood and Honey spawned a sequel. We’re not sure how — or why — this is happening, but it is, so we journalists have to report on it. It actually began shooting last month, but the very first images weren’t released until today, where we get a close-up look at Pooh, whom we last see stabbing Maria’s corpse by the side of the road as Christopher Robin flees — lovely.

From what we can see in the above image, Pooh looks considerably older. We can’t expect Piglet to be returning for the sequel, considering he died at the hands of Alice, but that’s not to say other characters from the Hundred Acre Wood won’t be making an appearance. Along with the sequel, a shared universe is also in development, so exciting things are on the horizon… if you love dumpster fires.