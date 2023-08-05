In great news for cinema, the sequel to one of the statistically-proven worst movies in history starts shooting this month

The unfortunate reality of the movie business is that bad movies can get sequels, too, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is comfortably among the worst offenders.

The even more dispiriting thing is that the slasher spin on the beloved residents of Hundred Acre Wood was insanely profitable after scoring upwards of $5 million at the box office on a budget of less than $100,000, and now we’ve got to deal with an entire slew of spiritual successors as a result. Do we need two rival Cinderella horrors? No, because that’s stupid, but we’re getting them anyway.

Despite being anointed as one of the worst motion pictures in the history of cinema by Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, writer and director Rhys Wakefield is happy to plow ahead and continue mining the cash cow for all that it’s worth, even if anyone with a semblance of common sense would rather he didn’t.

via Altitude Film Distribution

Tragically, a lone Redditor discovered that due to the second chapter being produced in the United Kingdom by a local crew, it isn’t subject to the rules and regulations that have seen Hollywood’s actors manning the picket lines. In fact, a Q&A on the film’s official Instagram account purportedly named August 26 as the start of production on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which is most certainly not a cause for joyous celebration.

It could suck immeasurably hard and still be designated as vastly superior to its predecessor, and regardless of how it ends up turning out for better or worse, you’ve got the sneaking suspicion that it will either way.