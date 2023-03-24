Latest Horror News: Nic Cage’s Count Dracula is the perfect culprit for cancel culture as A24 gears up for an eye-popping new project

Settle in for another Thrilling Thursday, everyone! As ghouls, goblins, and ghosts as far as the eye can see continue to reel from the post-Scream VI hangover, an array of other eye-popping goodies are quickly taking over the eerie genre in a huge way. All of this hype has pointed in the direction of two horror-comedy extravaganzas that are set to add an intriguing touch — and that would be both Universal’s Renfield, and A24’s Y2K. As always, these exciting topics will be examined underneath the microscope in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered.

So, before you gear up to drive a stake through Dracula’s black heart, be sure to keep your eyes locked as we explore the latest updates in the horror world.

A24 capitalizes on Oscar success with an intriguing new disaster comedy

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the past, A24 has garnered fame and acclaim for horror hits such as Hereditary and Midsommar, which has subsequently led to the production house’s viral popularity and success with horror films. Flash forward to now, and the production giant is capitalizing on Oscar success by crafting out its next venture — and that would be Y2K. At the time of this writing, the upcoming project has already attached a lengthy and star-studded cast that will surely push audiences to gravitate towards it in the future. Truth be told, we’ll watch anything with Mason Gooding in it.

Nobody should be surprised if Count Dracula somehow gets canceled

Image via Universal Pictures

Without a doubt, the majority of the horror community is waiting with bated breath to witness Nic Cage’s outing as a narcissistic Count Dracula. Of course, there are plenty of other qualities that would deem the Count as toxic, so much so that people online believe he would definitely be canceled in this modern age. The idea of a character being canceled is hilarious on its own, of course, but with fan-favorite Nic Cage at the center of it, somehow the comedy just writes itself.

The Amityville Horror becoming a parody is something we never even expected

Image via IMDb

With the Amityville franchise subtly comprising a series of over 40 movies, the horror community has unsurprisingly deduced that the franchise is purely a parody of itself at this point. Sure, the iconic ‘70s feature was a heart-stopping experience that introduced the world to a terrifying haunted house, but to continue the franchise with an onslaught of lesser films that don’t carry the same weight as the OG, it feels completely pointless to keep the wheels turning.

Tumble back in here tomorrow, Cage supporters, for a fresh-faced horror roundup.