Latest Horror News: Stephen King sings the praises of an upcoming eerie movie as Sam Raimi sets sights on producing an acclaimed indie adaptation

Freaky Friday is finally upon us, ladies and germs! After a long and winding week, an influx of moviegoers will undoubtedly be heading out to their local megaplexes to experience any variety of spooktacular movies swimming in theaters right now. And while there are plenty of cinematic gems available to watch right now, today's daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered is set to reveal several upcoming projects that will make our heads spin. From horror legends like Stephen King to Sam Raimi getting us absolutely hyped, there's no discounting that now is the best time to be a horror fan.

Before you head to the theaters to witness one of the greatest title cards in history with Evil Dead Rise, sink your teeth into the latest updates in the spooky world.

Sam Raimi is gearing up to produce a sure-fire horror hit

Image via Amy E. Price / Getty Images

One of the hottest trends as of late is producers and directors being at the center of adapting novels into horror blockbusters. This trend has been implemented several times in the past with Stephen King’s adaptations, most of which have become some of the most successful projects in the catalog. Flash forward to now, and Drag Me to Hell director Sam Raimi is itching to follow in similar footsteps by producing How to Sell a Haunted House — a legendary indie novel that is almost guaranteed to terrify us all.

The praise for an upcoming eerie film has never been higher thanks to Stephen King

Image via FX

In the past, Stephen King has unapologetically offered praise to a variety of horror projects, no matter who or what production house was behind it. And while this latest adaptation doesn’t belong to King’s name, the horror icon is the human definition of real recognizes real. That being said, King expressed his excitement for Creepers — an upcoming live-action adaptation based on an epic, bone-chilling 2005 novel. And if King’s work gives you the chills, then Creepers is set to be something straight out of your nightmares.

In most cases, classic genre staples wouldn’t last in today’s society

Image via 20th Century Fox

Despite the horror genre itself aging like a fine wine over the years, it’s certainly no secret that an abundance of movies in the widespread catalog would be considered extremely tone deaf in today’s age. This is essentially the case for 2001’s Joy Ride, which in hindsight, just wouldn’t fly with today’s generation — especially when you consider that technological advances like GPS and cell phones exist. Not to mention, some of the crude jokes would definitely press the offensive button.

Slash back in on Monday, Raimi stans, for a fresh-faced horror roundup.