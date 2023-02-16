Latest Horror News: The absence of a ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ character leaves a sour taste as Guillermo del Toro sets sights on a new Netflix project

Happy Wednesday, witches and warlocks! Of course, the witching season (aka Halloween time) is not yet upon us, but that certainly doesn’t mean that we can’t prematurely express our excitement for one of the best times of the year. But before the Halloween season takes full effect later this year, it’s worth noting that the spooktacular genre is quickly becoming one of the hottest commodities in cinema — which even includes matching the MCU in terms of overall hype and success. Several of the genre’s treasures will be explored in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. From an absent Winnie the Pooh character to a gifted director setting sights on a new project, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Tigger’s absence in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is unfortunately valid

When it comes to Winnie the Pooh lore, there’s certainly no denying that Tigger is one of the most popular characters. From his bouncing personality to adorable appearance, it comes as no great surprise that his absence was incredibly felt when eagle-eyed viewers realized that he wasn’t a part of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The reason for Tigger’s absence is also extremely valid, unfortunately, but that doesn’t mean that horror fans were thrilled about it. As it turns out, Tigger, unlike the other characters, is not yet available in the public domain — and the lack of the exciting character definitely shows in director Rhys Waterfield’s new film.

Jason Blum might be eager to craft a horror movie about monster trucks

Yes, the heading above isn’t misleading you in the slightest. Or maybe it is. Then again, when it comes to understanding the ideas floating around in Blumhouse boss Jason Blum’s head, we might never know what’s truly going on. What we do know, however, is that the producer took to his Twitter account late last night to share that monster trucks have been on his mind a lot lately. And while the tweet was oddly enough published on Valentine’s Day, perhaps this is just a clue into Blum’s next planned project. But if Stephen King’s Christine can obtain a cult following, then so can Blum’s monster truck extravaganza.

Horror genius Guillermo del Toro sets sights on a vampirific project

Netflix and Guillermo del Toro are aiming to create another world-shattering collaboration together — only this time, vampires are likely to be involved. And while the majority of vampire-fronted horror flicks in the past have been less than favorable in the eyes of both critics and audiences alike, the attachment of del Toro’s name is undoubtedly a sign of encouragement that the project is being taken seriously. Very little information is known about the project thus far, but it goes without saying that the bulk of horror fanatics will be seated for the fun-filled adventure.

