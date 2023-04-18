Latest Horror News: ‘The Boogeyman’ trailer confirms an unforgettable Stephen King adaptation as ‘Evil Dead Rise’ previews promise the need for a smoke break

Happy Manic Monday, gorehounds! With Renfield seemingly a concept of the past, genre fanatics are now turning their attention to mind-melting projects such as Evil Dead Rise and Beau Is Afraid — both of which release in theaters this Friday, April 21. Of course, there’s a sneaky, blood-splattered trailer for The Boogeyman sprinkled in the mix, so it’s now apparent that the spooky genre is riding a wave of enormous hype. As always, this collection of pulse-pounding goodies will be heavily examined in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered.

So, lock your doors, stay away from demon-esque moms, and hide under the covers as we happily indulge in the latest updates which fall under the horror umbrella.

Early Evil Dead Rise previews make mention of moviegoers needing a cigarette

Photo via Universal

Without a doubt, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most successful and terrifying in the history of the genre. Flash forward to now, and the series’ fifth installment is expected to ignite a fire of burning appreciation later this week. Interestingly, one user on Reddit even pointed out that, after witnessing a pre-screening of the movie, they were in desperate need of a cigarette. Naturally, that bodes well for the success of the film and its grotesque nature, which has already been reported. We can hardly wait.

Ari Aster’s latest venture dubbed as a ‘career killer’ is increasing everyone’s interest

Photo via A24

Much like Evil Dead Rise, Ari Aster’s third directorial feature Beau Is Afraid is set to release in theaters this Friday. But unlike the former, the latter is stirring up a cauldron of controversy — with one film critic over on Twitter even claiming that the horror movie will be a definite “career killer” for Aster. Granted, plenty of folks on Twitter immediately clapped back and shrugged off the claim, but only time will tell if Aster’s latest venture actually will damage his filmmaking career.

The Boogeyman is revisiting our worst nightmares in the best way

Photo via 20th Century

At this point, it’s hard to argue that Stephen King television and film adaptations are the driving force behind the horror genre. Now, The Boogeyman — the newest King adaptation — is coming to successfully terrify all of us just by the looks of its official trailer. In fact, the upcoming horror tested so well with audiences that it’s been detached from a Hulu release and is now set to hit theaters. Get ready to hide your popcorn from The Boogeyman, kids!

