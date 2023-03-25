Latest Horror News: ‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts franchise veteran Linda Blair, which inadvertently adds credibility to a shocking ‘Scream VI’ theory

Happy Friday, fear fanatics! It’s been an exhausting week, that’s for sure, but with an ever-impactful outlet such as the horror content being around to keep us all going, that makes all the hard work worth it. Rounding out this week’s array of content is a juicy lineup of intriguing stories revolving around the upcoming Exorcist sequel — which is slated for release on Friday the 13th this October. As to be expected, several face-melting updates about the highly anticipated sequel will be discussed in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered.

Linda Blair’s return to The Exorcist is exactly what the horror world needed

Nearly 50 years ago, director William Friedkin set the realm of cinematic horror ablaze with 1973’s The Exorcist. Now etched in history as one of the scariest horror movies ever made, filmmaker David Gordon Green is ushering the iconic film into the new generation with an updated reboot of the franchise. Back in 1973, actress Linda Blair received critical praise for her memorable portrayal as the 12-year-old possessed protagonist Regan MacNeil — and it’s now been made clear that Blair is making her long-awaited return.

In doing so, Blair’s casting has added fuel to a burning Scream VI theory

Interestingly, Blair’s jaw-dropping casting has ignited a recent theory pointed out in Scream VI, where Randy Meeks’ niece Mindy goes off on a passionate rant and specifically details how legacy characters are typically brought back to a franchise only to be killed off so that a new generation of characters can become the mainstays. And with this casting literally bringing back an OG veteran, this theory feels more real now than ever before.

A nightmarish remake escapes from the shadows to achieve cult status

The status of “cult classic” is considered to be one of the highest forms of flattery in the widespread spooky genre. And while many of these cult horrors are well-known, others completely flatline at the box office and carry a fair amount of criticism with it. And yet, The Wolfman somehow struck back against its box-office disasters and garnered a cult classic following. Not bad for a horror flick that couldn’t recoup its budget of over $100 million.

