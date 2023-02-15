Latest Horror News: The wildest genre flick of 2023 unsurprisingly divides fans as ‘Nosferatu’ attracts an acclaimed Netflix star

Terrifying Tuesday is back and better than ever! Only this time, there’s a particular attraction around the day, seeing as it’s also Valentine’s Day — a day of love, chocolate, and everything sweet. Although, the spooky genre is no stranger to the fascination surrounding Valentine’s Day, with genre staples like My Bloody Valentine (1981) and Valentine (2001) reminding folks that even the most lovable holiday can be undoubtedly eerie. Despite the festivities, today’s daily horror roundup at We Got This Covered will cease to shy away from the brutality and intensity of the catalog. In today’s roundup, the most insane horror movie of the year is dividing fans while Nosferatu enlists a major talent.

So, before you select that perfect horror-esque Valentine’s flick for you and that special someone, follow along as we dissect the latest news in spookyland.

The hype for Nosferatu only continues to grow with each passing day

Image via Lionsgate Films

With high-profile stars like Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy already signed on, it now looks like Robert Eggers’ much-anticipated Nosferatu remake is on its way to becoming a horror hit. And with the recent announcement of Netflix’s The Crown star Emma Corrin now being attached to the project, the hype has undoubtedly increased tenfold. Of course, details have been kept under wraps for the time being — especially when it comes to information surrounding Corrin’s mystery character. The opportunities are certainly endless with how gifted Corrin is as an actor, but only time will tell which intriguing character they will lace their boots up to play.

Is Evil Dead actually Evil Dead without Ash?

Image via Rosebud Releasing Corporation

Without a doubt, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most successful and powerful cinematic series in the entire horror genre. And while the movie’s gripping narrative and pulse-pounding moments are definitely the main attractions, it’s also worth noting that Bruce Campbell’s portrayal as protagonist Ash Williams is arguably the biggest magnet that draws folks to the franchise. Since the ‘80s, Campbell has been involved in each film, whether it be acting or behind the scenes — which means he’s undoubtedly left a major mark on the franchise’s triumph. Therefore, would an Evil Dead movie without him actually feel the same? The question was heavily debated over on Reddit, and the replies will probably have you second guessing your own opinion.

Cocaine Bear is already the craziest horror movie of the year

Image via Universal

If one thing is for certain, it’s the fact that Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear is one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year — if not for the simple fact that the feature centers around a rabid bear who goes on a vicious rampage after ingesting lots of cocaine. And if its epic silliness wasn’t enough, then its heart-pounding sequences are enough to divide fans directly down the middle. Like with any other horror film, some folks are dismissing the nonsense while others are completely intrigued by the project’s eyebrow-raising narrative. It feels unfair to attack the movie prematurely, so moviegoers will simply have to watch before making a bold assumption.

