Latest Marvel News: An MCU reboot that needs to earn over $803 million steals from the X-Men as Iman Vellani guns for Kevin Feige’s job

The MCU needs to shake things up over the coming years or else the Multiverse Saga will go down as mostly a dud. But luckily Marvel has two aces up its sleeves: the Fantastic Four and Iman Vellani.

Alongside the X-Men, Marvel’s First Family is one of the lucrative upcoming properties that could turn the MCU’s fate around — provided everything goes right, that is — while Iman Vellani is being entrusted to lead the next generation of Avengers. But, maybe she deserves to be let loose behind the camera as well.

Fantastic Four must make as much as an entire franchise in one go, so it might be poaching talent from the X-Men

Photo via Victor Boyko/Getty Images/Image via 20th Century Fox

2025’s Fantastic Four must launch Phase Six off in the exact opposite way to how Quantumania launched Phase Five this year. In short, it needs to gross the total of Fox’s three FF films in one go to match up to Marvel’s demands. Well, the studio is certainly going the right way about getting eyes on the movie, according to the latest casting rumors. Anya Taylor-Joy is believed to be in talks for a female villain role, which many are taking as a gender-switched Silver Surfer. Taylor-Joy was, of course, previously part of Fox’s X-Men universe instead, as Magik in The New Mutants (but don’t hold that against her).

Iman Vellani’s simple solve for Avengers: Secret Wars‘ problems proves Kevin Feige might want to watch out

Image via Marvel Studios

Iman Vellani has got to be the biggest Marvel nerd to actually star in the MCU, as we’ve seen many times over that the line between the actress and her on-screen alter ego, Kamala Khan, is virtually non-existent. Vellani’s even recently started writing for Marvel Comics, proving that she has a strong hold on superhero storytelling. Her pitch on how to reimagine Secret Wars for the MCU, however, is so spot-on that we can’t help but wonder: should Kevin Feige just take Iman on as his protege right now and train her up to take over from him in a few years’ time? She’s already the leader of the Young Avengers and the first mutant on Earth-616 (sorry, Earth-19999!), could the Marvel head honcho job be in her future too?

Blade casting and plot details reveal the villain Marvel hired then fired

Images courtesy of Marvel

We’ve been waiting forever to lift the lid on what Marvel has planned for Blade, so it’s interesting to know exactly who had been cast as the reboot’s villain and who they were playing… Even if the movie has gone back to the drawing board and won’t feature them anymore. According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Aaron Pierre was set to face off against Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker as vampire lord Aaron Thorne. However, this was in the version of the film before Mia Goth was cast, probably as new villain Lilith, so don’t expect Pierre to show up in the finished film. Remember, that’s coming on Nov. 7, 2025, with its budget severely slashed.

The Marvel news machine is just getting crazier as we near the end of 2023, so be back soon for the next unexpected twist in the tale.