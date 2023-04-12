Scream queen Mia Goth is set to join the MCU with its next big supernatural adventure

Can’t get enough of Pearl and X breakout star Mia Goth? You’re in luck, because the talented actress and horror queen is on her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Goth, who has the perfect name to be a horror darling, will join Mahershala Ali in the upcoming Blade remake, per Deadline. All we know right now is that Ali will star as Blade and Goth has a as-of-yet unrevealed role. The original Blade came out in 1998 and starred a young Wesley Snipes, who would go on to play the character in two sequels.

The new movie is being helmed by director Yann Demange (Lovecraft Country) from a script written by Michael Starrbury, who was nominated for an Emmy for his writing on When They See Us. Goth is coming off a hot streak of a year and her next project is MaXXXine, the third movie in the X trilogy,

Variety is reporting that she’s also in consideration for a role in the live action Frankenstein movie, coming to Netflix courtesy of Guillermo del Toro. That will star heavyweights Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac. The newest Blade was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

Goth, who was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in Pearl, said she puts a lot of herself into her characters. “… [All] my characters are me, turned up or turned down. It’s all me exploring different facets of myself,” she told Vanity Fair.

Blade is currently scheduled to slice its way into theaters on Sept. 6 of next year.