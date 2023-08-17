With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus and The Marvels coming up, you might’ve thought we could finally put the lingering horror of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania behind us. But just when we thought it was safe to close our eyes without seeing M.O.D.O.K.’s bare bottom imprinted on our eyelids, Ant-Man returns to our lives to bring it all flooding back. Meanwhile, Marvel has given up pretending and is plainly admitting it knows the Multiverse Saga is confusing you. But first…

Directing Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers was not the biggest reason why Nia DaCosta was excited to helm The Marvels

Image via Marvel Studios

The Marvels might be Brie Larson‘s grand return to the MCU in a starring role for the first time since 2019, but director Nia DaCosta has admitted that getting the chance to further Carol Danvers’ cinematic journey was not the main appeal of helming the Captain Marvel sequel. Instead, the Candyman filmmaker has revealed she was most excited to tackle Kamala Khan, as she’s been a big fan of the Ms. Marvel comic books for years. Seeing as Iman Vellani is herself a massive Marvel Comics nerd, we can only imagine the endless conversations those two had on set about Earth-616 vs. Earth-99999 while Larson and Teyonah Parris sat scrolling on their phones.

The return of Scott Lang in our lives proves we can never outrun the memory of Quantumania

Image via Marvel Studios

While talk of Ant-Man 4 has unsurprisingly shrunk down to an even more infinitesimal size than Kang at the end of Quantumania, Paul Rudd’s hero has returned. To misquote Milhouse: Remember Scott Lang? He’s back… in book form. Yes, Lang’s autobiography, Look Out for the Little Guy!, which was memorably featured in the threequel movie itself, is now being officially released as a real book you can actually buy. Which would be a really neat bit of tie-in merchandise if it didn’t also invoke PTSD flashbacks to what many consider to be the worst MCU movie of them all.

Disney Plus needing to remind us about core Multiverse Saga concepts before Loki season two says a lot about how it’s going

Image via Marvel Studios

Every MCU Disney Plus series has been preceded by new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends, the clip-based series that recaps a character’s journey ahead of their next appearance. However, things are getting a bit more abstract with the two installments coming before October’s Loki season two, as these will be titled “TVA” and “Variants.” Marvel feeling the need to make a whole recap episode about the idea of variants, basically the key concept at the heart of the Multiverse Saga, kind of says it all about how much of an impact this chapter in the franchise is making in comparison to the Infinity Saga.

