‘Loki’ is getting the ‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ treatment ahead of its second season

We’re nearly a month and a half out from the debut of the first-ever second season of anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s fitting that this distinction is going to Loki. Indeed, putting aside the fact that the first season ranks among the most lucrative and beloved Disney Plus shows that Marvel has ever put out, we imagine the titular god of mischief would take a certain and perhaps insufferable satisfaction in claiming the franchise’s first sophomore season.

But Marvel isn’t just about to toss us back into the mind-bending world of Loki without a spot of ammunition. As we gear up for the second round of Loki and Mobius’ exhilarating escapades, Marvel Studios: Legends – a docuseries that explores various individual elements in the MCU and how they connect to the wider mythos – will be premiering two new episodes ahead of the season’s release.

The first episode, simply called “Variants,” is precisely what it sounds like; we can expect to learn a few more ins and outs about Variants, which, in a nutshell, are alternate versions of a person that hail from different universes. Given the wide array of Lokis we met in the first season of Loki, now is as good a time as ever to brush up on the pseudoscience behind them.

The second episode, aptly titled “TVA,” will serve up a deep dive into the Time Variance Authority, the secret organization dedicated to protecting what’s known as the “sacred timeline,” and who have gunned for the head of one or more Lokis on a few occasions. Even after spending a whole season with them, the TVA still remains one of the greatest mysteries of the MCU, so this episode could prove to be the most intriguing Legends entry yet.

These two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will premiere on Disney Plus on Sept. 29, one week before season two of Loki drops on Oct. 6.