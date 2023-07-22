Latest Marvel News: As Brie Larson makes up for ‘Quantumania’s crimes, the MCU finding a new streaming home spells Disney Plus changes

With less than four months to go until it hits theaters, a new trailer for The Marvels has finally arrived, and — wouldn’t you know it? — it’s splitting the MCU fandom right down the middle. To some Brie Larson stands as the savior of the MCU’s 2023, but for others the Captain Marvel sequel will be the final nail in the coffin of Phase Five’s opening year. Elsewhere, Secret Invasion getting a new home may just have big repercussions for Disney Plus subscribers down the line.

The Marvels trailers gives us the first look at either the worst superhero movie of the year or the best

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

We all know how it goes by now. Any time Marvel reminds us Larson’s Carol Danvers will continue to be a leading light of the MCU for many years to come, a lot of people get inexplicably angry at the thought. For instance, predicting that The Marvels will be the worst superhero film of 2023 is a bit of a stretch when Quantumania and The Flash exist. On the other hand, others have seen their hype go through the roof thanks to the second trailer, with Paul Rudd ironically used as the mascot for its hoped-for success. With any luck, The Marvels will ride higher, further, faster than most of Marvel’s troubled releases this year.

Secret Invasion not-so-secretly invades Hulu, teasing even bigger shake-ups for the MCU on Disney Plus

Image via Marvel Studios

The time was when Disney Plus was the only place to watch Marvel Studios’ streaming-exclusive TV shows. Now, in the space of just a couple of weeks, we learned Ms. Marvel is set to break new ground and be the first of these series to make its network TV debut on ABC this August and now Secret Invasion is officially available to stream on Hulu (well, it’s first three episodes anyway). It seems unlikely this trend is going to stop there, so Marvel fans may soon discover they don’t actually have to maintain a regular D+ subscription in order to watch the MCU on TV.

The one MCU villain we wanted to come back but but didn’t is open to a much-deserved return

Image via Marvel Studios

Did we really ask for Abomination to come back in She-Hulk? Not really. Are people chomping at the bit to see Taskmaster return in Thunderbolts? Nada. But you know who we did want to see a whole lot more of? David Tennant’s chilling Kilgrave in Netflix’s Jessica Jones. Well, now that the Defenders Saga is finding new life on Disney Plus, the Good Omens and Doctor Strange has admitted that he’s open to picking things back up with the Purple Man and is happy for fans to keep championing his grand re-entrance to the MCU to Kevin Feige. I don’t condone mind-controlling powers, but if someone could subtly nudge Feige into bringing Kilgrave back, I won’t complain.

