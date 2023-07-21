Paul Rudd says it all as ‘The Marvels’ trailer previews a victorious end to the MCU’s year

The Marvels just dropped a new trailer and, as depressingly inevitable as Thanos, this has invariably spawned a new spew of hate from those who seem to despise Captain Marvel more than the Kree. On the other hand, though, those MCU fans out there who are actually, y’know, fans of the MCU are even more hyped than they were before for the incoming Brie Larson threequel and are more convinced than ever that it’s going to end Marvel’s rocky 2023 on a much-needed high.

The road to this point has definitely not been easy, what with all the hate, the strikes, Marvel opting out of Comic-Con, and everything else, but with The Marvels potentially have a clear shot at the box office this November and the trailer promising something visually stunning and narratively entertaining, maybe we’re in for a win, after all.

And you know who sums up our feelings about this all this perfectly? It just happens to be Paul Rudd, the star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film that almost killed Phase Five before it started. How’s that for irony?

cgi not being terrible, dune 2 possibly pushed back so theres no competition, genuinely looks fun and enjoyable, their powers working so well together…. Marvels stans we are finally winning #themarvels pic.twitter.com/8wyiKkZ6x0 — ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) July 21, 2023

Survived delays, people trash talking the movie without a trailer, lies and negativity coming at them, unofficial promotion running around. To a NEW trailer and poster like we won BAD #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/2REXxbBd2C — kaie (@kaieslife) July 21, 2023

Look at us. Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought? Not me.

The hype is flying higher, further, faster.

Like this is OUR time and we taking it pic.twitter.com/jLxY9dqEiv — kaie (@kaieslife) July 21, 2023

Fingers crossed the SAG strike’s over by October so The Marvels cast can do press. Including The Hot Ones, so we can get new timeless memes like this one.

lets hope the strike is over by late October then we really gonna be winning with the press tour and red carpet premiere — paula (@svperfriends) July 21, 2023

Of course, it is my solemn duty to point out that the Quantumania trailers also had us excited, promising something dark and dramatic, and then we ended up with that M.O.D.O.K.-mooning monstrosity of a movie. Still, The Marvels trailer promises that most of the fun will simply come from the chemistry between the three leads, which is either there or it isn’t, so hopefully this isn’t just another big con and we really are set to end this year of mixed Marvel offerings on a high come Nov. 10.