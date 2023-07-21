A delay to ‘Dune: Part 2’ may be imminent amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Movie lovers hoping to see Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh in Dune: Part Two might wait longer than they initially expected. As upsetting as the news is, many have already been anticipating it.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike simultaneously for the first time in 60-plus years, the entertainment industry as we know it has been put on hold. With everything from wages and working conditions to AI technology and health insurance being points of contention for writers and celebrities in the industry, it goes without saying that changes must be made to continue the high-caliber industry we’ve all grown accustomed to.

Variety first shared the news this afternoon in the form of this statement:

“Film Group is strongly considering pushing the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya tentpole to next year from its current Nov. 3 slot, three individuals with knowledge of discussions told Variety.”

Variety continued by saying that WB has yet to speak with Legendary Entertainment about a new release date, says their insider, and that, no significant shifts are taking place just yet. There is no way to determine how long the strikes will continue, but writers and actors/actresses are poised to hold out until their voices are heard, and changes are made.

With audiences ready to race to theaters to see the next installment of Dune, a sense of compassion takes what could have been a disappointment and makes it an understanding instead. Celebrities and creative minds behind the entertainment we enjoy daily deserve to be treated fairly, be paid for their hard work, and not worry about AI technology coming for their jobs — and that’s just a tiny part of the equation.

We Got This Covered will keep you updated with any news regarding Dune 2 and other significant film releases later this year and next.