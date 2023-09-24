Latest Marvel News: As unearthed Brie Larson footage raises hopes for ‘The Marvels,’ ‘Loki’ reveals a shocking alternate timeline ahead of season 2

The next three live-action offerings to come from the MCU are Loki season 2, The Marvels, and Echo, and it’s fair to say the hype for all three varies wildly — although the latest updates could change all that. Firstly, Marvel has taken an interesting approach to raising anticipation for more Loki by revealing how they almost messed up the first season, but at least some resurfaced footage of Brie Larson and company having a blast is only increasing our excitement for The Marvels. Last but not least, don’t pencil it in your diaries just yet, but we may know when Echo is finally hitting Disney Plus.

Marvel reveals a Loki deleted scene we kind of wish we’d never seen

Image: Marvel Studios

Sometimes deleted scenes are deleted for a reason. Such is the case with a newly unveiled cut sequence from Loki season 1 which we can safely say was correctly excised from the finished show as it does its best to destroy the Loki/Sylvie relationship. Hailing from episode 4, the scene depicts Loki turning on Sylvie in an attempt to save his own hide when the TVA comes to arrest them — which is a far cry from the adorable way the pair stick together when incarcerated in the actual ep. A glimpse at the comments on YouTube makes clear that there’s nary a fan out there who wants to live in the alternate timeline where this scene made it to screens.

Brie Larson and her co-stars failing to contain their glee can’t fail to get you hyped for The Marvels

Image via Marvel Studios

The Marvels has sadly had to deal with some less-than-positive buzz in recent days following news that it’s actually one of the most expensive MCU movies ever made, but something that can’t help but clear the air and raise your hype levels for the sequel again is this resurfaced video which leaves us with no doubt whatsoever that the film’s trio of leading ladies had an absolute blast making this film together, as Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris break down in hysterical laughter as they reminiscence on the good times they had during production. You just know that the actresses’ chemistry is going to be the highlight of the whole thing.

Echo release date intel answers one big question, but leaves us mystified in a whole new way

Photo via Disney Plus

Disney only just (very quietly) confirmed that Echo was indeed not making its planned November release date, but now it looks like fresh intel may reveal exactly when we can expect the Hawkeye spinoff to stream in the newborn days of 2024. Uncovered Production details indicate that it’s release date is Wednesday, Jan. 10, which does sound pretty plausible. On the other hand, the same info also claims actor Cody Lightning is playing a character with the unlikely name of “Cousin Biscuits,” so we don’t really know what to believe. Let’s just hope that Marvel Studios makes its New Year’s Resolution to treat Echo better than it has done so far.