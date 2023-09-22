Disney quietly confirms an MCU series suffering from a marketing meltdown has been delayed for the 3rd time

Thanks to the strikes, constant scheduling reshuffles, and other behind-the-scenes snafus, Marvel’s entire upcoming Disney Plus slate has had a rough time of it, but arguably none has suffered as much as Echo. While there’s strong buzz around the likes of Daredevil: Born Again and Agatha: Whatever It’s Title is This Week, the studio has seemed keen to pretend the Hawkeye spinoff doesn’t exist, which is rather shameless considering how important this show is in the first place.

First of all, it was supposed to arrive in mid-2023, then it was shuffled back to late 2023, with its release slated for Nov. 29. Not only was this weirdly close to the release of The Marvels and the conclusion of Loki season 2, it was also said that Echo would dump its entire season in one go, rather than being a weekly treat like every other prior MCU show. Just to add insult to injury, it then seemed set to face a third delay when a THR report in August claimed it had been shuffled back to Jan. 2024.

Photo via Disney Plus

Still apparently allergic to talking about Echo in any public way, Disney has now quietly confirmed this is indeed the case while no one’s looking. Folks have noticed that Disney’s official press asset has revealed that, yes, Echo is coming sometime in the first month of next year. So that means we’re just four months away from its arrival and we have one measly promo image that came out in 2022 to hype it up.

Not that anyone had any doubt, but Disney's official press asset folder confirms the THR exclusive that 'ECHO' is debuting in January 2024.



Still no other images except the one of Alaqua Cox, released last year, and no date given in January for its debut.



Stay tuned to… pic.twitter.com/iLRHoAy1iI — Mo (@mohooosen) September 21, 2023

The full behind-the-scenes story has yet to come out, but Echo is believed to have suffered some serious issues during production, which shrunk down its length from six episodes to five. Unfortunately, all the signs are pointing to Disney not being all that impressed with the finished product, but with any luck that’ll be proved wrong come January.