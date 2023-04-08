Latest Marvel News: Asserting his dominion over the entire industry, Kevin Feige lends an assist to ‘Star Wars’ and ‘John Wick’

Having already secured his status as one of the most important figures in modern Hollywood history, Kevin Feige has continued spreading the love either directly or indirectly to another pair of the industry’s most widely-beloved franchises.

It’s all in a day’s work for the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then, even if he can’t stop rumors emerging that claim the long-gestating Fantastic Four reboot will be hewing a lot closer to the team’s comic book roots than you might think.

John Wick has Kevin Feige to thank for its immaculately-crafted universe

via Lionsgate

Besides the sheer giddy excitement of watching Keanu Reeves dispatch a small army of faceless goons in the most imaginative ways possible, one of the best things about John Wick is the intricately-crafted lore of the Continental hotels and the expansive assassin underworld.

As revealed by director Chad Stahelski, he was offered sage advice by the industry’s most prominent world-builder after Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige offered up his time to offer some pointers.

Star Wars goes full Marvel, and it’s already splitting opinion

Photo via Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Long gone are the days of trilogies and nothing else, with Star Wars currently in the midst of a full-blown Marvel Cinematic Universe-style expansion, as confirmed by the three movies announced at Celebration all unfolding in different time periods.

Naturally, it’s already caused a schism among the fandom, but if there’s one massive IP you’d want to learn from above all others, then surely the highest-grossing and most popular property on the face of the planet would be the safest best.

Fantastic Four rumored to go cosmic, psychedelics and DayGlo remain unconfirmed

Image via 20th Century Fox

The latest slab of speculation to emerge from the Fantastic Four rumor mill offers that the long-awaited reboot could be getting more cosmic and trippy than some might be expecting, which would be a welcome change of pace from the franchise’s stodgier recent fare.

With a new writing team recently being installed, an overhaul was to be expected, and we’d be lying if we said another cookie-cutter costumed caper was what anybody wanted to see after so many underwhelming offerings.

That’s it for today’s Marvel news, but as always, things are no doubt going to fire back up again tomorrow.