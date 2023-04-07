‘Fantastic Four’ rumor offers that the MCU’s reboot could be returning to its comic book roots

Fantastic Four will breathe some new life into the MCU. We’ve already seen a version of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, though we can expect four brand new heroes with fresh casting for the core quartet of Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm. Along the way, we’ll also almost certainly meet Victor von Doom, but a new report indicates that two of Marvel’s most prominent cosmic figures will also appear.

Jeff Sneider revealed the news on the latest edition of The Hot Mic podcast, where he gave an update on the script.

“I’m told that Matt Shakman is planning to go very cosmic with his Fantastic Four movie. Lots of 1960s elements, and that the film will feature both Galactus and the Silver Surfer.”

The MCU may have even teased the Fantastic Four way back in Iron Man 2 with a mention of Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. so it’s possible the team may be literally from the 1960s and space-time complications have left them warped through time. Either way, it sounds like Marvel is pleased with the current screenplay:

“Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer’s draft of Fantastic Four was fine, but they brought in that new writer to get it to the level that Kevin Feige and Matt Shakman wanted. Marvel is still open to working with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer again.”

We’ve always thought Galactus would end up being the MCU’s next Thanos-level threat, with the giant purple planet-eater one of the few Marvel villains able to match the galactic tyrant. If he does show up in Fantastic Four, we’d hope his presence would be more of a tease and eventually lead towards a big team-up movie in future.

The movie is due out in mid-2025, so we should get a casting reveal sometime this year. Let’s hope Marvel Studios nails this, as the Fantastic Four could be at the core of a revitalized MCU.