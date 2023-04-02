April Fool’s Day is a minefield for anyone wanting to keep up with the latest entertainment news, as the internet becomes full of factually dubious stories every April 1. So if you’ve just heard that, say, Henry Cavill has been cast as the MCU’s Captain Britain or that Robert Downey Jr. is coming back for Iron Man 4, you might want to check your sources. We can promise you, though, that the following latest updates from the Marvel multiverse are no prank, although one new hiring definitely seems like a joke at James Cameron’s expense…

Avatar: The Way of Water getting hate now it’s on streaming doesn’t bode well for Fantastic Four pinching a key player

Image via Marvel Comics

James Cameron might love nothing more than tearing the MCU a near one, but in a shock move, one of his trusted collaborators is hopping over to the other side. Screenwriter Josh Friedman is jumping aboard Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four to rewrite the script, swiftly following his work on Avatar: The Way of Water. Unfortunately, though hiring someone who worked on the third biggest movie of all time should be a massive win, public opinion seems to have turned against the Avatar sequel in the wake of its VOD debut and more cynical sorts are questioning if Marvel has made the right choice here, arguing that the story of The Way of Water wasn’t its strong point. Welcome to the MCU, Mr. Friedman. Yes, it’s always like this.

Daredevil fans desperate for confirmation Born Again is not a reboot will have to make do with the weakest evidence possible

Image via Marvel Television

Ironically for lovers of the Man Without Fear, Daredevil fans are living in fear right now that Born Again is set to reboot the continuity of the original beloved Netflix series instead of picking up where it left off. For starters, we know there’s no Karen or Foggy and Vanessa Fisk has been recast. For those looking for any scrap of evidence that it will keep canon with what’s come before, though, some newly surfaced set photos from the shoot demonstrate that a familiar, if not entirely integral, location from the old show will return in Born Again. Maybe that tells us Marvel isn’t chucking the baby out with the bathwater after all.

One year later, fans remember the real-life April Fool’s gag that was the Morbius post-credits scene

Image via Sony

Sony must’ve known what they were doing when they released Morbius on April 1, 2022, of all days, as that most infamous of Spider-Verse movies definitely felt like one giant “gotcha!” to audiences after they’d handed over their hard-earned cash to go see it. Exactly one year later, then, folks are revisiting the bloodsucking bomb — that won Jared Leto a very well-deserved award. Specifically, they’re remembering its truly iconic post-credits scene which, as we all know, marked the triumphant beginning of the true MCU (the Morbin Cinematic Universe). Don’t forget, Morbius 2: Mo’ Morbin, Mo’ Problems was just confirmed to arrive in spring 2024.

An undervalued MCU icon doesn’t mind being practically the only one without superpowers, but you don’t need special abilities to know more Marvel news is coming soon. We’re not kidding.