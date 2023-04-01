Because everyone hates ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ now, the MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot is clearly doomed

In a turn of events that was as predictable as it was inevitable, the arrival of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water on digital and on-demand suspiciously coincided with a renewed belief that the sci-fi sequel was nowhere near as great as everyone compared it to be.

While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, claiming that the third highest-grossing release in the history of cinema is a widely unpopular disappointment is roughly 2.3 billion miles wide of the mark, seeing as the ticket sales paint a pretty clear picture of paying customers happily shelling out to see if more than once on the big screen.

With that in mind, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s second major creative overhaul in less than a week has generated an entirely expected response after the news broke that The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman had been brought in to replace Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer as the architect behind Matt Shakman’s incoming Fantastic Four reboot.

Avatar is such a strong brand. The Way of Water screenwriter gets announced as the writer for Fantastic Four and people cheer. Be honest with me: Was the story of the movie why you enjoyed Avatar 2? Try to explain to me how the story made any sense. — Tomi 🇺🇦 (@TomislavNikolov) March 31, 2023

I honestly thing the writers for fantastic four movie is going to be shit. Avatar is a shit movie. You take away the visuals it's actual a bad movie. — Thresh OTP (@Captivehonor) April 1, 2023

The Avatar 2 story was safe, predictable, and did not do anything that hasn't been done before. It wasn't bad, but it was forgettable. Hope Fantastic Four does something out of the box for the first family. https://t.co/tBs1ofFLT3 — ▪︎-|A|-▪︎drian (@akperdue) April 1, 2023

He didn’t WRITE Avatar, he’s just one of the five people with a “story by” credit. Now I’m seeing the comments saying that the movie had great family dynamics, and that’s great news for the Fantastic Four, but I’m holding out excitement until I watch something he actually WROTE. https://t.co/ycLGWTqrkB — The Poppet Sisters (1/3) (@poppetsisters) April 1, 2023

Perhaps the most interesting thing is that while Kaplan and Springer’s respective backgrounds are rooted in comedy, Friedman’s filmography is embedded much more in sci-fi and fantasy, with his previous credits including Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, upcoming sequel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the Avatar franchise, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, the Snowpiercer TV series, and Apple’s ambitious Foundation.

If anything, that’s an exciting catalogue of credits, and could lend further weight to the theories that the MCU’s Fantastic Four isn’t going to shy away from the team’s cosmic origins when it finally comes to theaters in February of 2025.