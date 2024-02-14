Cassandra Webb’s superpower might be receiving visions of future events, but even those without fancy Spider-Senses predicted how Madame Web would turn out long before we heard Dakota Johnson talk about how her mom studied spiders in the Amazon before she died. So it’s no surprise that Deadpool 3 is already making numbers the Sony bomb-in-the-making will never see at the box office. But, first, it turns out The Marvels could’ve been a whole lot darker…

The Marvels nearly ending on Captain Marvel’s combustion snuffs out hopes for Captain Marvel 3

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

Now that it’s on streaming, Marvel folks are loving how fun and light-hearted The Marvels is (it’s about time, people!), but the film’s original ending no doubt would’ve left us stunned and picking our jaws up off the floor along with our spilled popcorn once the credits rolled. Dar-Benn actress Zawe Ashton has revealed that the movie’s climax initially had Carol Danvers and her nemesis “combust together,” which apparently confirmed that Captain Marvel was supposed to die in this film before reshoots changed the ending. Suddenly Brie Larson’s hedged bets about her MCU future make sense… Marvel can’t be keen on a Captain Marvel 3 if they nearly killed her off. Right?

Deadpool 3 is officially YouTube’s most-viewed trailer ever…

Screengrab via YouTube

Who says nobody cares about Marvel movies anymore? Following its premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, the internet is still buzzing from our first glimpse at Deadpool 3, or Deadpool & Wolverine as it’s properly called. Whether because it marks Ryan Reynolds’ return as DP for the first time in six years or because this year’s Super Bowl was the highest-rated television event since the 1969 Moon Landing (!), DP3‘s trailer has gone down as the most watched trailer on YouTube, beating fellow multiversal Marvel threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home to the top spot on the back of 365 million views at launch. That bodes well for its box office figures this July!

… While Madame Web is officially the worst Marvel movie since Morbius

Image via Sony Pictures

You know what doesn’t bode well for a movie’s box office figures, though? Launching on Rotten Tomatoes to a critics score that’s almost not old enough to drive. At the time of writing, Madame Web is sitting at a mere 17% on the reviews-aggregate site, after shockingly scathingly reactions that tell us exactly why Sony waited until the day before its worldwide release to lift the review embargo. With its Sony predecessor Morbius sitting at 15%, the Dakota Johnson vehicle is in real danger of falling even lower than the Jared Leto meme machine. We didn’t know that was possible until now, which proves that despite rampant superhero fatigue, at least Marvel is capable of setting new records.