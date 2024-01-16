‘The Marvels’ digital release turns everything we thought we knew about the MCU’s ‘worst’ movie on its head

It may sound harsh, but it’s unfortunately an unequivocal fact — The Marvels is the MCU’s worst movie, at least in terms of box office, by quite some margin thanks to its awful financial performance last November.

With a total worldwide gross of just over $200 million — a far cry from Brie Larson’s grand entrance in 2019’s billion dollar-earning Captain Marvel — it stands to reason that this was one MCU movie even hardcore fans didn’t care about. That’s why the reaction the film is getting now it’s officially able to be watched from home is so surprising.

Although there’s still no word on when it could start streaming on Disney Plus, The Marvels became available on VOD from Jan. 16. While you might expect this to lead to a deluge of fresh backlash, similar to what other Multiverse Saga releases like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever suffered, its digital debut is actually being met with nothing but positivity.

The Marvels might not go down as the most infamous MCU movie ever after all

To offset the backlash the film received during its theatrical run, both its vocal fans or those just checking The Marvels out for the first time are taking to social media to show their support for it.

“Just rewatched The Marvels cause it just hit digital,” wrote @miguelshmiguel. “Even better this time around. Fight sequences were just too damn good.”

“Absolute shame about The Marvels box office performance,” shared @drunkcomicsfans. “It’s actually one of the better movies they’ve put out in the last couple years (obviously beaten out by GotG 3 and possibly MoM).”

“I just watched The Marvels and anyone who thought this movie was ‘the worst mcu movie’ is delusional and y’all hate fun,” argued @booknerdyrican. “It was so good and the ending and post credit scene had me so happy and excited.”

Meanwhile, some are willing to hold deep-set grudges over the way The Marvels was treated. “I will never forgive yall for letting The Marvels flop,” declared @theant02.

As someone who enjoyed The Marvels the first time around, it’s pleasing to see the tide of public opinion begin to turn around on director Nia DaCosta’s first — and I really hope not final — MCU offering. Over the years, Marvel Studios has given us many movies which some fans swear by while others simply swear at, like Iron Man 3 or Avengers: Age of Ultron, and it looks like The Marvels might just join them in the long-run as one of the MCU’s more cultish favorites.

That bodes well for its performance when it eventually hits Disney Plus, which is hard to predict but will hopefully be sometime in late February/early March.