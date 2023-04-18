‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ digital release hijacked by disgruntled Disney Plus users asking the exact same question

Good news, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fans… Well, assuming there are any out there among the rabid army of haters that have ensured the super-shrinking threequel has gone down as the MCU’s most-hated movie. As of April 18, the Paul Rudd vehicle is officially available on digital, but unfortunately the film’s home release is proving to be just as controversy-courting as its theatrical run thanks to social media filling up with endless instances of the exact same question.

Here’s the issue: while Quantumania is out on digital, it has yet to make its streaming debut, with Disney Plus not even announcing when we can expect to see it on the Mouse House’s platform. The studio’s radio silence on the matter is only infuriating folks who are desperate to watch it for no additional cost from the comfort of their own couch, so naturally Disney Plus is being bombarded with demands for answers on Twitter.

@DisneyPlusUK is Antman and the Wasp : Quantumania on Disney+ today? — THETICK42 (@THE_TICK42) April 18, 2023

is ant man and the wasp quantumania coming out on disney plus tmr or only digital? — delaney • THE MARVELS (@ddelaneeyy) April 18, 2023

@DisneyPlusHS I read that Antman and the Wasp : Quantumania is to release today on Disney+Hotstar, but I can't find it. Please help. — Brijesh (@Brijesh38427755) April 18, 2023

@DisneyPlusHelp What is The Release Date of Antman and the Wasp-Quantumania On Disney+? — Parthiban murugeshan 💥 (@Parthib01297407) April 18, 2023

Marvel fans need a constant stream of new MCU content to make the subscription worth it.

@DisneyPlus so yall not putting Quantumania on Disney+? What the hell you think I subscribed for Pixar, if yall not putting new Marvel stuff up I'm not paying for the service anymore — TeNF LeTTa (@jaysamir) April 17, 2023

Others noticed that Marvel is breaking a rather unwanted record with this one.

Is Quantumania the first post Disney+ MCU release that's hitting digital storefronts and Blu-ray before a streaming date's even been announced? — Gaurav (@PhotoModeGamer) April 17, 2023

Let’s hope this isn’t a precedent being set here (although after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also took an age to arrive on streaming, it might well be).

As expected Quantumania is NOT on Disney + but only available to buy which is a damn shame! Not sure I will renew my subscription if this is the policy going forward 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/RqP2uoYX8F — ACR #BlackLivesMatter (@ACR_Collection) April 18, 2023

In previous cases, Disney Plus has always announced when a Marvel Studios movie is about to drop about a month before the due date, so at the earliest Quantumania won’t be coming to streaming until late May. That means fans desperate to see the movie again — for masochistic reasons, we can only assume — will have to either sit tight and wait or else fork out to rent or buy it on digital.