Latest Marvel News: Deadpool, Daredevil, and Spider-Man combine to rescue the MCU as ‘Madame Web’ box office woes mask its biggest secret

What the MCU really needs right now is a group of remarkable people, an assembly of heroes who can fight the battles that the franchise apparently can’t. No, not the Avengers, they’re sadly still a ways away. I’m talking about that unlikely trio of Daredevil, Deadpool, and Spider-Man.

Recommended Videos

Yes, this unforeseen trinity may just put the Multiverse Saga back on track if all goes well, or else finish it off for good if it doesn’t. Elsewhere, Sony’s preparing to release its first Marvel movie since Morbius, and even though it’s tracking even worse than The Marvels, Madame Web might yet have a sneaky hack up her sleeves…

Daredevil: Born Again resumes filming as Deadpool 3 finishes reminds us how the MCU is hanging in the balance

Images via Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have announced to the world that Deadpool 3 has officially finished filming at long last, meaning we’re one step closer to getting the much-anticipated threequel on the big screen. Coincidentally, this week also saw Daredevil: Born Again resume filming. It’s interesting to compare the two projects as they are basically the one movie and the one TV show that the studio is relying on to relaunch the two halves of its cinematic universe to past heights. Marvel really needs both of these to succeed. Or else it’s literally just Spider-Man 4 or bust.

Spider-Man 4 reportedly a tug-of-war between Sony and Marvel as Maguire and Garfield returns are up in the air

Image via Marvel Studios

While much of the Multiverse Saga hasn’t hit home as hoped, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the saga’s most popular film by some margin. So it’s no surprise that, rumor has it, Sony is keen to replicate the formula in Spider-Man 4 as closely as possible, including potentially bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peters 2 and 3. However, if you believe the scuttlebutt, Kevin Feige and Tom Holland are against the idea, preferring to keep the next movie more grounded and self-contained. Albeit it with some Daredevil connections thrown in for laughs. Expect a civil war to break out in the fandom over which version folks would prefer.

Madame Web heading for woeful opening weekend, but it might somehow still turn a profit

Photo via Sony Pictures

Sorry to break it to you, Madame Web-heads, but the Dakota Johnson vehicle is headed for a dismal opening weekend at the box office, with projections predicting a six-day gross of just $25 million. This would be truly woeful, even worse than Morbius, and yet here’s the thing: Madame Web‘s budget is so low that whatever happens it’s guaranteed to be less of a costly bomb than The Marvels was for Marvel Studios. That film came with a whopping $219 million price tag while MW cost merely $80 million. That said, at this rate, it might be a chore for the movie to make even that back. We’ll find out come Feb. 14.