Latest Marvel News: Disney’s faith in Jonathan Majors creates a fresh crisis as Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is even more integral to the MCU than thought

Are we in the endgame of Marvel‘s association with Jonathan Majors? That’s what the world has been wondering ever since the Kang the Conqueror star first became embroiled in domestic violence charges, but with the latest development in the case clashing with Disney’s faith in him, it seems possible.

Elsewhere, his on-screen nemesis Tom Hiddleston’s own importance to the MCU is only growing, especially after a shocking revelation about the Sacred Timeline confirms that he’s stepping into Robert Downey Jr.’s shoes.

Screengrab via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Jonathan Majors headed back into court this Oct. 25 and, despite his lawyers once again attempting to get the case dismissed, the actor has been ordered to stand trial on Nov. 29. Considering he was once supposed to go to trial the very day Loki season 2 premiered, Marvel might be quietly sighing with relief that his next court date comes after the current run has concluded. Unfortunately for Disney overall, though, his next offering from the studio is scheduled to release just nine days after the date, which is only doubling down on the concerns that Disney’s decision to stick by Majors is causing it nothing but headaches.

Tom Hiddleston is officially the MCU’s new Iron Man after surprising timeline revelation

Image via Marvel Studios

Who is the central figure of the Multiverse Saga? That’s a question that can keep the more discerning Marvel fan up at night, but maybe it’s now been definitively answered. Thanks to Marvel officially revealing all we need to know about the MCU timeline, it’s become clear that Loki season 1 is chronologically the first entry in Phase Four, mirroring Iron Man‘s placement at the beginning of Phase One. Considering the show’s importance to the rise of Kang, then, there’s a real claim to be made that Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief is taking the place of Downey’s Tony Stark. Aww, he’s come a long way since stealing people’s eyeballs, hasn’t he?

The fact that Edgar Wright has been offered 2 Marvel movies but made none is why we can’t have nice things

Image via Sony

Edgar Wright almost making Ant-Man is one of the great behind-the-scenes what if…?s in MCU history, but it turns out that the acclaimed director actually rejected an offer to direct another Marvel movie, too. Just not one in the MCU. It turns out the Scott Pilgrim filmmaker was producer Simon Kinberg’s first port of call to entrust Channing Tatum’s Gambit film with, but Wright politely declined the job as he admitted he wasn’t all that familiar with the character. Well, neither are most people thanks to Gambit totally failing to get made before Fox was swallowed up by Disney, so it’s a shame he didn’t sign along the dotted line.