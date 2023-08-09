Latest Marvel News: James Gunn doesn’t regret destroying ‘Secret Invasion’s shot at an MCU legacy as Kevin Feige finally goes too far

In proof that it’s not too different on the other side, the heads of Marvel and DC Studios have both aired some comments that have got the fans talking. First of all, James Gunn isn’t going to stand for any talk that he had to beg Marvel to achieve one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s most notable moments, even if it robbed Secret Invasion of a much-needed milestone. Speaking of which, Kevin Feige‘s comments on the biggest twist in that lame-duck of a Disney Plus series have landed him in the hot seat.

James Gunn is proud Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stole Secret Invasion‘s rightful moment in Marvel history

Image via Marvel Studios

Before hopping over to the Distinguished Competition, Gunn achieved a major MCU first by supplying Star-Lord with the franchise’s first-ever F-bomb in Vol. 3. In retrospect, though, it probably would’ve made more sense for Samuel L. Jackson, the king of cussing himself, to receive this honor in the then-incoming Secret Invasion. But when asked if he had to persuade Marvel to let him have the milestone, Gunn hit back against claims that he needed any permission, admitting that he just “took it” without asking and was ready to fight against any backlash that came his way… Only Marvel loved the idea, so none came. Secret Invasion‘s loss is Guardians 3‘s gain.

Kevin Feige’s Secret Invasion comments prove to be too much for even his most adoring apostles

Image via Marvel Studios

Forget Thor, Kevin Feige is the real god to many Marvel fans, thanks to his sensational shepherding of the MCU over the past 15 years, transforming it into the biggest movie universe in the world. Such is the adoration for him that Feige has even managed to emerge from the mess of the Multiverse Saga mostly unscathed. But his recent comments hyping up the controversial “Rhodey is a Skrull” twist from Secret Invasion are leaving fans wondering if the guy’s creative calls actually are always the best, after all. Don’t forget, it was also Kev’s idea to throw every Avenger’s power in the pot in SI‘s nonsensical finale.

Fantastic Four fears run wild after a massive plot hole at the heart of the MCU is discovered

Image via 20th Century Fox

So we’re all desperate for the Fantastic Four to finally debut in the MCU, there’s no doubt about that, but while it’s frustrating that there’s been nary a mention of their existence on Earth-616 to date, at least there are various acceptable ways of explaining that. You know what really stretches credulity, though? That Doctor Doom himself has not appeared on the global landscape yet. Despite all the extensive world-building, we’ve not heard a peep from Latveria, which is antithetical to an attention-seeker like Victor Von Doom. Has Vic not risen to power yet? Will Latveria only get christened as a nation at some later point? Just so long as Marvel doesn’t keep trying to ditch this key element of Doom’s character like Fox repeatedly did.

Loki’s mysterious McDonald’s collab won’t be revealed for another week, but don’t worry as (occasionally) Happy Meals of the latest Marvel news are delivered to your door all the time.