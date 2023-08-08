Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ is getting a strange McDonald’s collab

Yesterday, McDonalds released a teaser that featured a glimpse of Marvel’s favorite God of Mischief, Loki. While it was unknown what that video hinted towards, a TikTok video speculated that it was for an upcoming brand collaboration.

A video showcasing the fast food restaurant’s newest Loki-themed sweet and sour sauce circulated on social media recently, with the packaging claiming it will be featured in Loki season 2. It’s currently unknown how to get your hands on some Loki sauce, but if it’s like the BTS Meal from 2021, chances are it’ll be through another Chicken McNuggets deal.

While McDonald’s has yet to make an official announcement, details printed on the box stated that these promotional items are scheduled to hit the market on Aug. 14, the same date that was shown in the teaser video. So it won’t be long until fans will grab a taste of this Marvel-themed dip.

Screengrab via TikTok

Aside from this upcoming brand collaboration, the fast food joint is set to appear in season 2. Set photos of the show showcased the two Asgardian variants and other TVA members spending time in a 1970s McDonalds in the middle of their adventures.

Loki season 2 will continue from where season 1’s finale left off, with more time travel antics at play because of Loki’s “time slipping” issues, as well as the debut of another Kang The Conqueror variant, Victor Timely. If you’re keen to see Loki and Sylvie inside the golden arches, the new season of Loki lands on Disney Plus.