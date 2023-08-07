McDonald’s reveals surprise Disney Plus crossover with fresh footage of ‘Loki’ season 2

The MCU is the home of unexpected crossovers, but here’s one that’s come really out of left field. McDonald’s, of all companies, is appearing to be teasing some kind of team-up with Disney Plus as a new promo from the fast food empire features a fresh sliver of footage from the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Loki season two.

McDonald’s has got its loyal customers in a tizzy thanks to a sudden marketing push to hype up this Aug. 14. As part of this, the company’s socials started sharing a teaser featuring an old-fashioned TV playing clips from classic movies and shows that reference McDonald’s. These include the likes of Seinfeld, The Devil is a Part-Timer, The Fifth Element, Coming to America, The Office and, squeezed in right at the end, a new look at Loki.

The footage in question is the briefest glimpse of Tom Hiddleston’s titular trickster god reuniting with Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie in the unlikeliest of locations — over the counter of an old-fashioned McDonald’s establishment. Going by Sylvie’s old-school uniform, this looks to take place sometime in the 1980s. This tiniest flash of Loki footage might be thinner than a slice of McDonald’s cheese, then, but it’s still enough to get Marvel fans as giddy as Ronald McDonald (but not as creepy, thankfully).

I mean, if McDonald’s goal was to clinch the niche but lucrative Loki obsessives market, it nailed it.

I'VE NEVER LOVED LIVING NEXT TO A MCDONALD'S AS MUCH AS I DO NOW 😍❤️🥰

GIMME THAT MCSYLKI 💚🖤 https://t.co/rtBosvpfAo — MaríaMm (@QueenMarythe6th) August 7, 2023

We need to appreciate our favorite emo Asgardian looking so out of place in this clip.

“ What would you like to order?”



“I cannot in good conscience order a Happy Meal and betray my feelings. One Unhappy Meal please. With honey mustard.” https://t.co/8QF2SnowPh pic.twitter.com/q4aADSwlYS — Can I Essex His Loki Era Serpent? (@havanesemom13) August 7, 2023

A little bit of Sylki goes a long way.

OHH MYYY ahhhhhhhhhh…how is it this 0.0001s of sylki shot cause me such joy🥲 I’m fine IM FINE (I am not fine 😔🔫) #sylki #LokiSeason2 #Mcdonalds https://t.co/X3TbfmNRfv pic.twitter.com/2RTKC6t9uB — f.emyz ⁷🌊 (@fezdarlingx) August 7, 2023

For others, the real takeaway (or drive-thru, as the case may be) is the Seinfeld/Loki crossover. The incursion we didn’t know we needed.

Seinfeld and Loki are now in the same universe!? https://t.co/mkNHqaPFBq pic.twitter.com/zW6aBYIPxs — This Loki is Cunty (@HeathenLegion) August 7, 2023

So, stay tuned for Aug. 14, McDonald’s and Marvel fans, because it looks like you’ll be in for a treat. And, don’t forget, the really happy meal is coming when Loki season two premieres on Oct. 6.