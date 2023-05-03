We all know James Gunn can’t stop playing favorites on his movies, whether they be Marvel or DC, because he loves hanging around with his best pals so much. In fact, the Guardians of the Galaxy director has so much fun on his productions that even witnessing the near-death of his leading star is something he’d love to relive all over again. Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four could feasibly be made up of a quartet of awards-magnets, and yet wannabe rulers of Latveria are still spelling doom.

James Gunn can’t stop laughing about the time he almost watched Chris Pratt die while shooting Guardians of the Galaxy

Image via Marvel Studios

James Gunn and Chris Pratt clearly have a special kind of actor/director bond, hence how the former can look back at almost killing the latter as a cherished time in his life. When being asked which scene from the Guardians trilogy he’d love to reshoot because it was so fun, the filmmaker elected to go for a time on the first one that proved so dangerous it almost killed the Star-Lord star. We’re willing to bet, though, that Pratt wouldn’t be so keen to relive that moment if Doctor Strange handed him the Time Stone. In fact, something tells us he’d go back and undo Peter Quill’s big Avengers: Infinity War goof.

The Fantastic Four cast might end up having five Oscar nominations between them but they can’t win this fight

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

This is only rumored for the moment, but the word on the street has it that Marvel’s Fantastic Four has locked in three quarters of its cast, with Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, and Paul Mescal allegedly boarding the MCU as Reed Richards and Sue and Johnny Storm, respectively. Despite the fact that this trio brings five Oscar nominations to the table between them this lineup is nonetheless getting roasted by disgruntled Marvel fans who feel these hirings are way off the mark. Maybe if they get, say, Meryl Streep to play Thing over Mila Kunis the sheer volume of Academy Award noms will finally swing it.

Crackpot MCU theory suggests the mess that is the Multiverse Saga is all part of Kevin Feige’s masterplan

Image via Marvel Studios

The Multiverse Saga so far has been a bit of a mess — it’s fair to say that’s the general consensus among the fans. Clearly, Marvel Studios is trying to re-find its footing after the immense success of the Infinity Saga… Unless you believe in this wild theory that argues that the lack of focus and direction in Phase Four and Five’s projects is all part of Kevin Feige’s masterplan. The notion goes that Feige is deliberately trying to move away from an emphasis on the Avengers in order to pave the way for the X-Men. Sabotaging his cinematic universe, losing millions of dollars in the process, in order to give the mutants their due sure would be a, uh, bold tactic for the Marvel prez to take.

