The only major war brewing in the superhero sphere this year is simply Marvel Studios versus a general sense of apathy, but 2025 will be home to a comic book film battle of the likes cinema hasn’t seen for years. That July will play host to both Superman: Legacy, the first chapter in the shiny, new DCU, and The Fantastic Four, easily the most anticipated MCU release behind Deadpool 3 (more on that in a moment). Who knows who will win that war, but James Gunn has arguably won the opening salvo…

Recommended Videos

Superman: Legacy group photo and filming start one-up Marvel’s The Fantastic Four news

Photos via Emma McIntyre/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

Valentine’s Day saw the announcement of The Fantastic Four cast, albeit via a curious piece of promo art. The film’s arch-foe, Superman: Legacy, has now done one better as a full cast photo has been released showcasing our first look at the new Man of Steel and company all together. What’s more, it’s come with the news that filming will begin at long last before February is over. In contrast, Fantastic Four won’t start shooting until August, giving it a serious impediment against the DC film. They say preparation is half the battle, so in that case it looks like Legacy is already 50% of the way to victory.

“I might not be allowed to tell you”: Tom Hiddleston denies Deadpool 3 cameo, but nobody’s listening

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Marvel actors have to be extremely careful how they word anything, for fear of the wrong adjective or syntactical structure giving away a major spoiler. Franchise veteran and God of Time that he is, Tom Hiddleston knows this all too well. And yet he’s still managed to kickstart a theorizing frenzy with his response to whether he’ll be in Deadpool & Wolverine. Although he did promise “I truly don’t know,” the Loki star then teased “I might not be allowed to tell you,” which is now the bit that everyone’s paying attention to. Keep calm, people, but we might be in for the Asgardian/X-Men team-up we never dared dream of.

Blade reboot delayed until 2026? Here’s where Mahershala Ali could show up instead

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

What’s happening with the Blade reboot? The new movie is taking so long to get here we’re left to assume Marvel’s been too busy attending blood raves to produce it. The good news is that, rumor has it, Mahershala Ali could make his proper post-Eternals cameo MCU debut before that film eventually crawls its way out of its tomb. Take this with a pinch of salt — or maybe a dash of holy water, in this case — but intel indicates Ali will lend his voice to Marvel Zombies, the upcoming Disney Plus series that you had totally forgotten was even a thing (it’s OK, we all did). Talk about dead things coming back to life!

From The Marvels achieving streaming stardom to the ongoing Bear-ification of the MCU, Marvel news doesn’t lie still in its grave for long, so don’t go anywhere.