Is Loki in ‘Deadpool 3?’

The Wolverine cameo at the end of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer successfully broke the internet. But who else will be starring in arguably the most anticipated MCU release since Avengers: Endgame?

After the Easter-egg filled trailer, the fans would like to know if Loki will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3. After all, Wade will be tangling with the Time Variance Authority, and the TVA were originally introduced to the MCU in the first season of Loki. The TVA was charged with maintaining the Sacred Timeline of the MCU, but over the course of both seasons of Loki, we saw this shattered as all the branches of the Marvel Universe have now been set free. More importantly, the season 2 finale of Loki saw the God of Mischief take on the duty of holding this newly branched multiverse together, making him a central figure in any multiverse-related story in the MCU henceforth. So, the question remains, will Loki be in Deadpool 3?

Why we might see Loki in Deadpool & Wolverine

Loki’s new job as the conduit of the multiverse puts him in a prime position for Wade Wilson to run into him, especially if he’s running around at the TVA. Deadpool is known for his irreverence and meta-humor, and he just might take a dig at Loki, or better yet, show up at Loki’s new spot at the temporal tree.

There’s also the chance that Loki might intervene in Deadpool’s actions if he is causing too much havoc on the timelines. In the trailer, we see the TVA arriving to pull Deadpool out of his timeline, much like they did to Loki back in season 1. Knowing how much of a troublemaker Deadpool is, he would likely not comply with whatever mission TVA Agent Paradox is requesting of him, which might lead to some intervention from Loki himself. Furthermore, with the upcoming movie already centered on two Marvel powerhouses, bringing in Loki for a small cameo may be worth it for a little extra hype from first viewers.

Why we might not see Loki in Deadpool & Wolverine

However, despite all the evidence pointing to the fact that the world of Loki is about to become intertwined with that of Deadpool, there is little to prove that Loki himself will be making an appearance. Plot-wise, all the explanations for why Loki might show up seem far-fetched, especially because the trailer only barely gives a hint at what Deadpool & Wolverine will be all about.

The Deadpool movies have also never relied on cameos and fan-service the way other MCU projects might, so they’re unlikely to start now. Marvel might also be unwilling to show Loki again so soon after his big sacrifice at the end of Loki season 2. Thus, the production powerhouse might be saving his reappearance for a much bigger event, like an ensemble movie.

So, will Loki be showing up in Deadpool 3? The short answer is maybe. However, the long answer is “probably not.” However, this is the MCU, and anything is possible.