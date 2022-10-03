Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige calls dibs on everything since 1998 while Ant-Fans fear the worst

Another day, and another myriad of murmurings revolving around the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been capturing the attention and imagination of fans everywhere. An interesting thought ponders if every Marvel movie to release since Blade is technically part of the MCU, while a leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer strikes fear into Scott Lang supporters everywhere, and another 20th Century Fox alumni voices their interest in Deadpool 3.

Is every Marvel movie post-Blade technically part of the MCU?

A very curious question was posed by the Marvel fandom recently, which asked whether the returns of Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman as variants in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool 3 made 20th Century Fox’s entire 13-film X-Men series part of the MCU by osmosis.

Taking things one step further, the debate then wondered if such favorites as Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider, Thomas Jane and Ray Stevenson’s Punishers, and Tim Story’s Fantastic Four lineup were subject to the same treatment, seeing as almost single one of them has (or will have) a 616 doppelganger.

That would give Kevin Feige a multiversal monopoly on basically everything Marvel-related to emerge since 1998, regardless of whether or not anything that happened in any of those films is either directly or indirectly referenced or acknowledged as being tied to official MCU canon in anay way, which is mind-blowing to think about.

Surely they won’t kill off the Sexiest Man Alive?

Having already gotten very worried when something as innocuous as a lo-res screengrab made the rounds online in the wake of D23, hearts have officially gone into mouths following the leak of the entire Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer that was shown “exclusively” to those in attendance at D23… and now anyone with an internet connection.

There’s a real worry that Scott Lang could meet his maker when he dares to defy Kang the Conqueror, but fingers remain crossed that reigning Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd will survive until at least Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, even if scores may need to be settled before Secret Wars should he escape his own threequel alive.

Another Deadpool veteran wants in on the threequel

No casting news for Deadpool 3 is going to come close to Hugh Jackman’s showstopping return as Wolverine, but the first chapter’s villain Ed Skrein did admit that he’d be happy to reprise his role as Ajax were Marvel Studios to come knocking.

He says he’s perfectly happy to leave it at one-and-done, but seeing as he’s intricately well-versed on the villain’s lore and is acutely aware that good ol’ Francis has cheated death once before to become a thorn in Wade Wilson’s side all over again, he might end up waiting by the phone just in case.

