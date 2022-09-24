Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.

Paul Rudd’s first two solo adventures aren’t regarded as top-tier and unmissable content when it comes to the overall hierarchy of the MCU, but that’s set to change in a major way with Quantumania. Not is it only the official kickoff to Phase Five as the build towards the fifth and sixth Avengers movies ignites, but it’ll also mark the first appearance of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

That’s bad news when you consider Ant-Man isn’t exactly equipped to deal with a multiversal threat of such unprecedented scale, and the reactions to the leaked clips have revealed that plenty of fans are getting worried about whether or not the tiny superhero will even make it to the end credits of his own threequel.

Having effectively been the catalyst behind Avengers: Endgame after introducing the concept of time travel to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, we know better than to underestimate Scott’s importance to the grand calculus of the multiverse. Kang is an entirely different level of dangerous, though, and we’ll be waiting nervously on tenterhooks until Quantumania arrives in February next year to find out what happens.