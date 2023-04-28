Good news! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally got itself a Disney Plus release date. Bad news! It actually spells a heap more problems for the much-beleaguered Phase Five opener. Meanwhile, Sony keeps doing its thing as it swipes another Spider-Man character who would’ve been perfect for the MCU to fill out the cast of the next one of its movies that’s bound to bomb. Last but not least, a surprising pick for Galactus throws the Marvel fandom a curveball… or should that be furball?

Quantumania finally coming to Disney Plus should be cause for celebration, but it really isn’t

Photo by Jay Maidment © 2022 MARVEL

It’s official, Quantumania will belatedly arrive on Disney Plus on May 17. It may be nice that we finally know when to expect it on streaming, but the fact it’s coming out after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters is yet another blow to the threequel’s already severely dented pride. Not to mention that it’s broken a depressing record previously set by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by taking an agonizing 87 days to hit the platform. On the other hand, maybe it can follow Eternals in inverting the most troubling of Phase Four’s trends. There is still a grain of hope for Ant-Man 3 yet, then, but it’s pretty microscopic.

Sony’s at it again as rumors point to a Spider-Man villain perfectly primed for the MCU being diverted to a sure-fire bomb

Image via Marvel Comics

Swiftly following on from the reveal that Rhino will feature in Kraven the Hunter, it seems Sony is snagging another great Spidey villain for its own usage, thereby preventing them from showing up in Spider-Man 4. This time, rumors are pointing to Tombstone, the unbeatable albino crime boss, being the villain of El Muerto of all movies — you know, the one about the Mexican wrestler supervillain who’s made one comic book appearance starring Bad Bunny? Looks like we should say farewell to any dreams we had of Tombstone one day battling Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin…

Beg for mercy from… Galactus? Yes, apparently Puss in Boots is playing Galactus

Image via Universal Pictures

2023 has delivered a lot of surprises when it comes to Marvel Studios developments, but if this one turns out to be true we can definitely rank it somewhere near the top of the list (number one might still have to be the sight of M.O.D.O.K.’s bare buttocks). If you believe the latest scuttlebutt, none other than Shrek icon Antonio Banderas is in talks to portray Galactus in the MCU. Yes, in all the ways fans had envisioned the Devourer of Worlds entering the fray, we never imagined him talking with the smooth, Spanish-accented tones of the Zorro star, and yet here we are.

One thing you can say about the MCU news machine is it never gets boring, so expect more updates — like Echo‘s Daredevil crossover breaking hearts as it breaks Netflix continuity — to arrive shortly.