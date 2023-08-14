Latest Marvel News: ‘Spider-Man: Lotus’ somehow digs itself into an even deeper hole as ‘The Marvels’ teases Avengers buildup the director knows nothing about

Seeds have been planted, but nobody seems to know what for.

Even with every Marvel Cinematic Universe production being on hold as a result of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, the comic book company continues to generate headlines of both a positive and negative variety, some of which is completely outwith Kevin Feige’s control.

Fan film Spider-Man: Lotus has somehow managed to create a brand new wave of controversy after its release as new revelations spread like wildfire, while The Marvels has been confirmed to drop a few hints towards the next gathering of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes… that the director seems to know nothing about.

Somehow, Spider-Man: Lotus gets embroiled in a brand new controversy

As if the merciless roasting of Spider-Man: Lotus wasn’t enough to bludgeon the feature-length fan film into submission in its first weekend of release, things took an unsavory turn when fresh allegations were leveled at a couple of high-profile creatives. Again.

It’s mind-blowing to think Jon Watts endorsed this travesty once upon a time, but it just goes to show that all of the passion and goodwill in the world for the friendly neighborhood superhero isn’t worth a damn if the end product is made by despicable people.

The Marvels producer teases Avengers setup, but the director doesn’t have a clue

Only Kevin Feige and maybe a couple of his trusted lieutenants will know the Multiverse Saga’s masterplan, but it would help if maybe the people directing the movies were allowed in somewhere near the ground floor.

In the exact same interview, an executive producer on The Marvels hinted that breadcrumbs will be dropped that lead all the way to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, with the words coming out of Nia DaCosta’s mouth quite literally stating “I actually have no idea what they’re going to do in the Avengers movies.”

Squirrel Girl star’s missed opportunity blown out of the water by one name’s three-peat of failure

Milana Vayntrub was in a reflective mood this weekend over the abandonment and cancellation of New Warriors, but the actress has got nothing on the cruel streak of bad luck to have affected somebody who actually got to play in Marvel’s small screen sandbox for a while.

Adrianne Palicki missed out on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spin-off Marvel’s Most Wanted a decade after starring in the doomed Aquaman pilot that eventually gained cult classic status, and five years on from headlining a Wonder Woman one-off that didn’t even make it to air. Ouch.

