Latest Marvel News: The Avengers’ future is confirmed to follow a $956 million controversy magnet as Iman Vellani admits the MCU’s biggest flaw

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is practically Schrodinger’s Marvel movie at this point. It’s lost its director (Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton), its original writer (Quantumania‘s Jeff Loveness), and it could well ditch its titular character too. So does it still exist or doesn’t it?

Apparently, it does, according to the latest development on the Avengers 5 front, one which seems to be delivering exactly what the fandom have been wanting on one hand, and doing the exact opposite on the other.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is entrusted in the brains behind the Multiverse Saga’s most beloved and most divisive entries

Photo via Marvel Studios

This has been rumored for several weeks as it is, but Deadline has now confirmed that screenwriter Michael Waldron has been hired to pen The Kang Dynasty, in addition to his pre-existing commitment to script Avengers: Secret Wars. At first glance, you’d think this would be universally popular news — the showrunner of Loki season 1? Great! But Waldron is also responsible for writing the ever-divisive Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (even if it did earn almost $1 billion at the box office). Fans probably would’ve preferred Loki season 2 EP Eric Martin, but hey, there’s still time for even more twists and turns before this cat is let out of its box.

“I don’t know if it’s about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger”: Iman Vellani reveals expert opinion on how to fix the MCU

Photo via Marvel Studios

How do you solve a problem like the MCU? There’s only one person we trust to find the answer. Kevin Feige? No, I’m talking about Iman Vellani, the future president of Marvel Studios herself (what? It could happen). The Kamala Khan actress has always been equal parts Marvel star and Marvel fan, so naturally her comments on what the studio needs to do to restore the franchise to its glory days are spot-on. “I don’t know if it’s about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” she said to TheDirect. “Because then, like, what’s left? You know, I think it’s just about making the audience care about their characters.” How about hiring Vellani to write The Kang Dynasty, huh, Kev?

Taika Waititi completes transformation into Marvel villain by admitting he had “no interest” in making Thor movies

Image via Marvel Studios

At this juncture, I can only assume that, after the widely adored Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi made a bet with someone to see if he could transform himself from Marvel poster boy to pariah. Following Thor: Love and Thunder receiving poor reactions last year, Waititi has now confessed he originally had “no interest” in making Marvel movies of any kind and only agreed to make his two Thor films because he was “poor.” Naturally, this hasn’t exactly endeared him to the fandom any. No wonder rumors are claiming Marvel is looking to go in a darker direction with Thor 5 and find a “more serious” director to helm it. Time to pay up, whoever made Waititi that wager.