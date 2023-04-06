Today in Marvel-land, there’s a recurring theme of old wounds being reopened. For starters, Zachary Levi has secured himself a much-needed win after Shazam! Fury of the Gods beats out the latest movie from his old MCU rival, Chris Pratt. Meanwhile, speaking of MCU/DC competition, the fans aren’t liking one veteran of the House of Ideas hopping over to the DCU, only to blast Marvel along the way. Lastly, nearly two and a half decades later, an X-Men legend admits they never thought they were the right fit for their role.

Zachary Levi belatedly lands Chris Pratt a blow a decade after he stole Star-Lord from him

Image via DC Films

Before he was DC’s Shazam, Zachary Levi came close to landing the part of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, until he lost out to Chris Pratt, a career blow that had a severe affect on his mental health. A full decade later, however, Levi has finally landed a win over Pratt after The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens to an even lower Rotten Tomatoes score than Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It’s not exactly a triumphant victory but it’s something. Especially when Pratt’s chances of being part of James Gunn’s DCU plans might actually be higher than Levi’s own.

“I’m not sure I’m this guy:” James Marsden talks being uncomfortable playing X-Men’s Cyclops

Photo by Getty Images

James Marsden is one talented fella, no one’s disputing that, but it has long been a belief held by Marvel fans that the X-Men movies totally wasted Cyclops. 23 years after Fox’s franchise kicked off, Marsden has now dropped the shocking revelation that he didn’t think he was right for Scott Summers either. Particularly highlighting some frustrating direction he received from The Last Stand‘s (now disgraced) filmmaker Brett Ratner, Marsden lamented that he wasn’t allowed to be more “goofy” in the part. Hey, don’t despair, James, there’s always the chance for a cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars. For better or worse, Marvel Studios excels at goofy.

Marvel fans have no time for an MCU star with three movies to their name trashing Marvel as they jump ship to DC

Image via Marvel Studios

There’s not a day that goes by when MCU fans aren’t hating on the MCU, and yet it seems they don’t like it when anyone else does. While seemingly confirming his involvement in DC’s upcoming Creature Commandos animated series, Frank Grillo slammed Marvel over underusing his Captain America supervillain Crossbones. While there are those out there who agree with him, other, more vocal folks aren’t exactly sympathetic to his cause, arguing that Grillo’s trio of MCU movie appearances means he got a much bigger bite of the carrot than many of his one-and-done co-stars.

