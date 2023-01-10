Latest ‘Quantumania’ trailer could have paved the way for a dream MCU battle in ‘Black Panther 3’

The newest Quantumania trailer came out last night, and while it looks very good, the one thing on everyone’s mind was the appearance of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, aka M.O.D.O.K. What you might not know, however, is that M.O.D.O.K.’s appearance could potentially set up an epic battle with Namor for Black Panther 3.

Now that Black Panther 2‘s theater run is coming to a close, most people are now familiar with Namor: The Sub Mariner and what he’s all about. There’s a pretty wild storyline involving Namor and M.O.D.O.K (and Doctor Doom) in the comics that would be perfect for a sequel.

M.O.D.O.K’s fought a lot of heroes, including but not limited to the Hulk and Captain America, but his confrontation with Namor is one that really stands out. Unfortunately, Doctor Doom got top billing on the cover. Poor M.O.D.O.K., he never gets the recognition he deserves.

Basically, Namor rubbed M.O.D.O.K. the wrong way, so the killing machine and his army of robots battled, defeated and imprisoned Namor. That would be exciting enough for a sequence, but then Doctor Doom steps in, confronts M.O.D.O.K. and teams up with Namor.

Now you have Namor and Doom going toe to toe with M.O.D.O.K, destroying the wish-granting Cosmic Cube and destroying A.I.M. This particular storyline isn’t out of the question considering Doom is going to be introduced soon, but whether it’s going to be in the the upcoming Fantastic Four movie or in some end credits scene remains to be seen.

Regardless, once Doom is officially in the MCU, the dream scenario of Namor getting defeated by M.O.D.O.K. and the Doom having to bail him out can finally happen. It’s OK to dream kids!