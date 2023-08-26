With Ahsoka only a few days behind us, fans are just starting to put two and two together and understand everything Dave Filoni packed into the two-episode premiere, namely a Star Wars first that is sure to surprise you.

In other news involving the galaxy far, far away, eagle-eyed fans have just realized that the new Disney Plus series is paying homage to Knights of the Old Republic in a very peculiar way, and the mere fact that the legendary RPG game has been brought up is enough to hype fans for the remainder of the show’s first run.

Meanwhile, the powers that run Doctor Who have just confirmed that we can expect another episode in the franchise’s 2023 slate besides the three-part 60th anniversary. Moreover, as the hype for Starfield reaches a crescendo, director Todd Howard is here to give you an outlook on Bethesda’s future, and more specifically, The Elder Scrolls VI. Check out all of these beats and more in today’s sci-fi roundup.

Doctor Who has another episode coming in 2023, and it’s coming hot on the heels of the 60th anniversary special

Photo via BBC

While all Whovian eyes have understandably been fixed upon the upcoming 60th anniversary special slated for release in November, the BBC has just confirmed that another episode, the ceremonious and annual Christmas special, is also headed to the network soon after.

Indeed, after David Tennant once again passes on the mantle to the next Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa’s version in this case, the actor and her new companion will be appearing side by side in a Christmas special episode; a story that possibly sets the stage for season 14 in 2024. Frankly, Tennant’s return is all our periphery registers at the moment, but we aren’t going to scoff at more Doctor Who in so short a time apart either.

Starfield is coming out in a few days, but fans are already asking after The Elder Scrolls VI

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Starfield might just be the most ambitious sci-fi game in a decade. It’s also the next major RPG franchise from Bethesda, so you can imagine that the genre’s fans are impatiently counting down the hours until its release next week. But not everyone is so happy about the fact that Todd Howard has taken his sweet time getting around to The Elder Scrolls VI.

We don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but according to what Todd Howard says, the Skyrim sequel could still be years away. In fact, the director’s next game isn’t going to be Elder Scrolls, but rather an Indiana Jones title by MachineGames. Howard is also expresssing regret at announcing The Elder Scrolls VI so early, claiming that the teaser was meant to simply assure fans that another entry was on the way. Well, can you really blame us, Todd?

What is the Eye of Sion in Ahsoka, and how does it tie into Knights of the Old Republic?

Image via Disney Plus.

The Eye of Sion is a mysterious object that’s supposed to bridge a path between the galaxy far, far away and where Thrawn has been spending his time in exile. But the etymology is more far-reaching than we’d originally assumed.

Apparently, the Eye of Sion is in reference to a legendary Sith Lord who went by the name of Darth Sion. The antagonist appears in the Knights of the Old Republic timeline, and his harrowing tale is such that it would strike fear into the hearts of the most ardent light-side practitioners. Here’s everything you need to know about Sion and how he ties into Ahsoka.

Believe it or not, Ahsoka marks the first time that two women have locked blades in the live-action Star Wars universe

Image via Lucasfilm

The epic fight between Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll’s apprentice, and Sabine Wren was probably the highlight of the Ahsoka premiere episodes, but did you know that it also marked the first time two women fought with lightsabers in live-action Star Wars media?

We couldn’t believe it at first, either, but it seems that the assessment is true. There is one moment in The Rise of Skywalker where Rey almost gets into a fight with her dark-side counterpart, but since that was a Force illusion and barely lasted a second, we’re going to go ahead and say that Ahsoka has definitely marked a first for Star Wars in its long history.

A lot of people might roll their eyes at the triviality of that statement, but believe me, when dealing with a franchise that’s more than 40 years old and consists of a dozen films, half a dozen TV shows, tens of games, hundreds of books, and innumerable comics or other media besides, small things like that start to really matter.

The next Barbenheimer would’ve been an epic spar between The Marvels and Dune: Part Two, but one of them opted out

Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/Marvel Studios

Barbenheimer might be officially behind us, with both films having raked in a staggering sum at the box office, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t happen again. In fact, the next successor was just on the horizon, with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two and Disney’s The Marvels digging in the trenches on opposite sides. Alas, Warner Bros. has decided to avoid this conflict by pushing back the Dune sequel to 2024.

Speaking of The Marvels, a lot of people in the MCU community seem to be of the opinion that the Brie Larson-led flick might be able to redeem Phase Four and the ongoing Phase Five, conveniently forgetting that James Gunn’s acclaimed box office topper, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has already done that. Don’t get me wrong; I’m looking forward to see what Brie Larson and the rest of the new cast will do with this film, but given the state of the MCU over the past few years, GotG Vol. 3 was probably where they peaked.

That’s going to be it for this week, but be sure to tune back in next Friday for another roundup of news from the sci-fi sphere.