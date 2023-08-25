What’s the significance of The Eye of Sion in ‘Ahsoka? The ‘KOTOR’ callback, revealed

Ahsoka is so packed full of Star Wars references, that you may have completely missed a call back to the classic video game Knights of the Old Republic.

In Ahsoka, it is the goal of Diana Lee Inosanto’s Morgan Elsbeth to complete The Eye of Sion, a starship that looks like a giant ring, in order to rescue Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn from exile. Near the end of episode two, we see that Morgan is almost complete with the construction even as Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren hone in on her location.

What is The Eye of Sion’s ‘KOTOR’ connection?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords introduced Darth Sion, and his obsession with the destruction of the Jedi Order. Few were able stand against him, but Visas Marr rejected the dark side and stood defiant.



In the 2003 video game KOTOR, the events in the story take place 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire’s formation. In the game’s sequel, 2004’s Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, which takes place five years after the events of the first game, we are introduced to Darth Sion as one of the main antagonists.

In the Star Wars mythos, Darth Sion was one of the few Sith Lords who was able to avert death. On the day he was struck down, he was able to channel the darkest feelings in his heart, such as pain, to achieve immortality. However, it turned out to be a monkey paw-type situation, since he had to live out the rest of his days in unimaginable agony while his decomposing and broken body was barely held together by the Force’s dark side. This is also the reason why one of his eyes is bulging out of his head, presumably the inspiration for the name The Eye of Sion.

