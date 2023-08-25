Minds blown as ‘Star Wars’ supporters realize ‘Ahsoka’ has ties to some of history’s oldest legends

Well, the galaxy is full of knights, so it's about time we got to this mythos.

Star Wars does a lot of things, but highfalutin literary allusions usually aren’t among them. Ahsoka may now be changing that, by including some rather subtle references to some of the oldest fantasy legends around.

The two-episode premiere re-introduced us to Diana Lee Inosanto’s Morgan Elsbeth, last seen twirling a Beskar spear in season 2 of The Mandalorian. She appears to be in command of fallen Jedi mercenaries Baylan and Shin, but also has mysterious masked Inquisitor Marrok on the team.

Students of mythology may find these names very familiar:

The tale of Sir Marrok is of an honorable knight who drove “robbers, witches, warlocks, and wolves” from the land, only to be ensorceled by Morgan le Fay who transforms Marrok into a wolf. Even in this form he continues battling evil, eventually shattering the talisman that binds him to his lupine form.

Interestingly there are more wolf links in Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. Sköll and Hati are two wolves destined to chase the sun and moon through the sky (and will be familiar to anyone who’s played through God of War: Ragnarok).

We’re naturally suspicious of any mysterious masked Force user and wondering who might be under that helmet. Theories range from Rebels character Kanan Jarrus, Galen Marek, or even a lost clone of Luke Skywalker created from his severed hand. Right now we can only speculate, but we’re sure answers are coming soon.

Ahsoka airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.