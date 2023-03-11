Everything Everywhere All at Once may have already snatched a whopping 10 nominations at the Academy Awards, but even if the absurdist sci-fi flick ends up losing in most categories two days from now, it will still retain a spot as the most successful film in history from a critical standpoint after stealing the thunder from another extremely acclaimed franchise.

Meanwhile, James Gunn‘s DCU restart remains a topic of speculation and debate on social media, and, having recognized the lingering passion of their dedicated fanbase, DC bosses are pouring gasoline over the flames by teasing the first chapter in the saga, ominously titled Gods and Monsters.

Last but certainly not least, there have been disconcerting reports from The Marvels set, calling the MCU’s big follow-up to Captain Marvel a disastrous “sh*t show” ruled not by a promising creative vision, but a chaotic crew that’s allegedly all over the place as they race to wrap work on an already delayed production.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 pays homage to a great sci-fi movie, but of a kind whose charms remain lost on the younger generation

As an esteemed filmmaker in the genre scene, James Gunn must draw a lot of influence from great works of art, but the younger generation proves that most of these references are probably wasted on them. A person recently asked if the Guardians donning colorful space outfits is an homage to the music band Gorillaz, but the director was quick to set everyone’s perception right by confirming that the scene in question is an homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

You know, that famous movie from one of the greatest directors of all time, Stanley Kubrick, released in an era before George Lucas even conceived of a galaxy far, far away and speculative fiction barely thrived outside of the printing press? 2001 may not be the backdrop of sci-fi storytelling it once was, but the movie is still a mesmerizing space adventure the likes of which rarely grace the big screens. Perhaps sort of like Guardians of the Galaxy itself, but infinitely more solemn and self-serious.

Brie Larson is a diva on The Marvels set according to the latest rumors

With Marvel Studios taking the slow but sure crumbling of their powerhouse franchise in stride and pushing on with a number of upcoming projects, The Marvels is now almost guaranteed to follow a string of failed attempts and go down in history as one of the company’s least worthwhile ventures. The movie’s repeated delays don’t help sell its case either, but according to the latest scuttlebutt, The Marvels is also fighting a battle from within.

Apparently, Brie Larson is acting like a diva on set and is none too pleased to find that Marvel has shifted the focus away from her titular protagonist. Besides drama among cast members, The Marvels is also reportedly a “sh*t show” that has devolved into a chaotic mess, a rumor that’s in keeping with its troubled production cycle. Well, this may as well turn out to be another disastrous premiere for MCU, eh? At this point, that’s increasingly becoming a wonted precedent.

Everything Everywhere All at Once breaks The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King‘s record to become the most awarded movie in history

There’s no denying that Everything Everywhere All at Once is a phenomonal movie, but who would’ve thought that Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s unlikely hit would end up surpassing The Return of the King as the most awarded movie in cinema history? Even if the film doesn’t end up winning big at the Oscars the day after tomorrow, which sounds highly unlikely considering its staggering 11 nominations, Everything Everywhere will still go down as one of the greatest in cinema history. And that’s something you don’t hear a lot these days considering the state of our industry.

DC exec apparently confirms James Gunn as the director of Superman: Legacy

As the hotly anticipated reboot to the Man of Steel’s story on the big screens — and the most important DCU project on the horizon, at that — everyone already expected James Gunn to be the person helming Superman: Legacy. The man is writing the script, after all, so why not take that extra leap and make this project his own in more ways than one?

Well, the confirmation you were looking for has just arrived courtesy of DC Studios exec Tom King, who revealed that Gunn is indeed both writing and directing Superman: Legacy.