Doctor Who is experiencing another major resurgence on BBC thanks to the return of Russell T. Davies and David Tennant as showrunner and lead actor, but already, there are whispers of the titular character dying his last death somewhere down the line.

In other news, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi has once again taken another jab at Dwayne Johnson for his efforts to sabotage the sequel, while an Obi-Wan Kenobi actor expresses why joining the galaxy far, far away was a dream come true for them.

This image of the TARDIS being reclaimed by nature is setting a somber mood among Whovians

Photo via BBC

After being granted another cycle of regeneration by the Time Lords, the titular Doctor is guaranteed to run across the universe for another millennium, if not more. That doesn’t mean Doctor Who, as a show, will go on forever. There’ll come a time when the BBC will have to make a very hard decision: How to end the story once and for all. Would it end with the Doctor sacrificing himself for the sake of the universe as he’s done countless times before? A new post going viral on social media certainly seems to hint at such a fate, but for a lot of Whovians, it’s still too early to be thinking about this inevitable conclusion.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi is throwing caution to the wind in his rivalry with Dwayne Johnson

via Warner Bros.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is soon going to bring down the fury of the shareholders on DC execs due to it being an utter failure both from a critical and a commercial point of view. Tensions are certainly high among the crew members following this dreadful launch, but Zachary Levi is still adamant to blame Dwayne Johnson for all of the sequel’s troubles. I guess Black Adam and Shazam continue to be enemies even off-screen.

Obi-Wan Kenobi guest star didn’t care about his role as long as he got to be in a Star Wars project

Image via Disney

Most people grow up fantasizing about having a role in their favorite pop culture franchise. It’s not every day that this wish becomes true, and in one of the most prominent IPs out there, no less. That’s exactly what happened to Zach Braff, though, who appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi as an alien side character called Freck. The actor recently discussed what it was like to join the galaxy far, far away ensemble, even in such a small role, and his love for Star Wars comes through even in this interview.