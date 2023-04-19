It feels like forever since David Tennant made an utterly gob-smacking return to Doctor Who following Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration, but as we draw closer to November — which is the supposed premiere date of the 60th anniversary special — the BBC crew grow more and more carefree with releasing little snippets and teasers.

In other news, Star Wars fans received some disheartening news in the form of The Mandalorian finale’s runtime. Check out these beats and more in today’s sci-fi roundup down below.

James Gunn officially confirms Superman: Legacy is entering pre-production with a finished script

Image via DC Comics

After many a month of speculation and uncertainty among DC fans, James Gunn has finally announced that Superman: Legacy is entering pre-production. Gunn revealed this information via his Twitter account, posting a picture of the completed screenplay, or at least its first draft, with his name underlined as the sole writer. The filmmaker also assured fans that Warner Bros. hasn’t meddled in the production process, and since taking over the DCU, DC Studios and WB have been “two separate entities.”

The Mandalorian season 3 finale runtime disappoints the fandom yet again

Photo via Disney Plus

While the third season of The Mandalorian has sailed the treacherous waters of mediocrity and boredom to end up at the top by the penultimate episode, it seems the finale is going to leave fans hanging with its runtime. The final episode will be 39 minutes long per the latest reports, which will certainly put it among the show’s shorter outings to date. But who knows? Perhaps Jon Favreau and director Rick Famuyiwa have made every minute count, and the last episode will end up concluding this story arc in a satisfying manner. We can only hope.

Doctor Who celebrates David Tennant’s birthday by sharing a new image from the 60th anniversary special

Image via BBC Studios

When David Tennant returns to Doctor Who later this year, he’ll definitely look older than he did in his final appearance, “The Day of the Doctor,” in 2013. That doesn’t mean Whovians are going to love him any less. Not by a long shot. The talented Scottish thespian celebrated his 52nd birthday today, and Cardiff came out in force to commemorate it by posting a new image of the 50th anniversary special.

Doctor Who is back in style to ride this new hype wave to another golden age, and David Tennant and Russell T. Davies are once again there to spearhead it. Suffice it to say, all of time and all of space couldn’t rival what Whovians are feeling at the moment.